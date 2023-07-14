Popular Nigerian pastor, Paul Enenche’s daughter, Deborah, is once again in the news over her unconventional way of dressing

Deborah who is known for dressing up in a unique way has now addressed people who called her crazy for it

According to the preacher’s daughter, God loves her like that and people have no right to wish her evil over her outfits

Popular Nigerian pastor, Paul Enenche’s daughter, Deborah, has now replied to critics of her outfits on social media.

It is no longer news that Deborah Paul-Enenche has a unique sense of style that leaves many heads turning and many people talking. Sometimes, the comments are negative.

In a new development, the preacher’s daughter has now taken to social media to respond to people criticising her outfits.

Nigerians react as Pastor Paul Enenche's daughter Deborah replies critics of her outfits. Photos: @deborah_paulenenche

Source: Instagram

In a video making the rounds online, Deborah noted that some people had called her crazy over her outfits in one of the recent posts she made.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to her, people may not understand her sense of style but it gives them no right to speak on the state of her mind. She explained that some people had wished her death or said that her husband would leave her over how she dresses.

Deborah added that God loves her the way she is, she loves herself the way she is and she is also married to a man that God gave her who also loves her like that.

In her words:

“This is directed at anyone who called me crazy in my last post. Look, you may not get this, it may not make sense to you, but it gives you no right to tell me that I’m mentally ill or I deserve to die or that my husband’s gonna leave me, that’s horrible stuff. God loves me like this, I love me like this more importantly and I’ve married a man who God gave me that loves me just like this. So if you don’t like it, off my page. ”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Deborah Paul Enenche replies critics of her outfits

The video of Pastor Paul Enenche’s daughter, Deborah, finally speaking up against people who had condemned her outfits soon made social media rounds and some netizens shared their thoughts on it.

Read some of their comments below:

shapeessentials:

“Dunamis daughter, this is how she dresses even in our law school campus. She’s beautiful her body her choice.”

gegemartinz:

“Gospel version of DJ Cuppy.”

Jordanskillzose:

“She celebrates Halloween evryday.”

Iammzsylvia:

“Who gets to decide what the standard is??? Those who feel they know what to look like were programmed and influenced by what they saw on TV, social media, magazines, etc. So when you see someone who doesn't conform to your norm, you backlash? Meanwhile, everything you claim to know was predetermined by the system of the world. Wake up!”

mrfarzar:

“Not everything is hate tho, I’m just saying.”

thesouvenirwhisperer_:

“How do people feel trolling others? It’s inhumane, allow people be who they’re…. Many of those who say unkind things want to be in her shoes badly…”

a_cup_of_toffee:

“Trolling doesn’t make any sense, allow people to do what pleases them.”

glitz_farms:

“She’s beautiful and speaks very well ❤️❤️.”

Pastor Paul Enenche's daughters huge crown wedding ring gets people talking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian pastor Paul Enenche’s married daughter, Deborah, made the news over her unique style.

Just recently, Deborah posted photos online of her outfit to church which consisted of an oversized suit jacket, a short skirt, pantyhose, a Birkin bag, white socks and a shiny pair of high-heeled shoes.

However, what seemed to stand out the most from her appearance was the huge rings on one of her fingers.

Source: Legit.ng