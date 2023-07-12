A Nigerian girl has shared her hilarious chat with her mother who thought that she was pregnant

In the chats, the lady sent her mother an edited picture where she flaunted a fake baby bump

The woman was not having it as she immediately rebuked her daughter over the fake pregnancy

A recent conversation between a young girl and her mother who hails from Benin, Edo state, has gone viral on social media.

The girl sent her mother a message claiming that she was pregnant and had not been home for that reason.

Benin mother reacts to daughter's fake pregnancy photo Photo credit: @posiherself/TikTok.

“Mummy this is the reason why have not gone home since I'm pregnant and I think it's time for you to know,” she said while sharing fake pregnancy photos.

In her response to the fake pregnancy reveal, the mother's reaction was dramatic.

She maintained that she did not understand what her daughter had written and questioned her ability to read.

The furious mother also suggested calling her sisters to discuss further on the matter.

The conversation has sparked reactions from netizens with many expressing their shock at the mother's response and the girl's prank.

Reactions as lady pranks mum with fake pregnancy photos

@shades_of_grains reacted:

“Can people just stop all these 'If she brought a rich man home thing' And when they say 'Rich man' they are saying either an already married man. Not all parents are hungry, Some parents are Average and yet they have principles and stand by them. Majority of parents especially Nigerian prefers their daughters to finish university, get married to their peer group before pregnancy.”

@mil_dred2 reacted:

“All Edo women sound the same. She sounds so much like my mum.”

winnie fred reacted:

“I can't try this type of prank on my mom, she will faint first before anything, I can't risk that.”

omaa san commented:

“Na so them Dey talk at first, 5 years later them go be proud grandma.”

star_gur144 reacted:

“Don’t get o she only just showed her mother the reason she hasnt been home she never said the guy was poor or rich why all this "if na rich guy blablabla "this shud be the first reaction of a sane mother. My mama go cry sef.”

@tricia_ij commented:

“This woman is so dramatic. Jesus Christ of oyingbo.”

chizrm reacted:

“Your mom's strong tho. She no even cry.”

@jadesola_adeyemo reacted:

“It's so sad that some parents care more about their reputation than their children's wellbeing.”

Watch the video below:

