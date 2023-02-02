Nigerian celebrity couple Simi and Adekunle brought beauty and excitement to timelines with lovely videos of themselves

The Afro-pop love birds were seen in different locations in a foreign country that depicted the relaxing moments of Vacation

A clip of the power couple settling under the green ocean water has made their fans and followers react with desire and admiration

Nigeria's sweetest celebrity couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold, left their fans wanting a better life filled with ease and jolliness.

The Afro-pop lovebirds are truly experiencing one of the best moments of their lives in a beautiful foreign country filled with lush vegetation and romantic scenery.

Pictures of simi and Adekunle Gold on Vacation Credit: @symplysimi

A video circulating the internet captured a moment when the duo dipped themselves under the green ocean water and captured the beautiful event with their phones.

The two of them in the water were playful and attracted sweet reactions from their fans and followers.

Watch the video of Simi and Adekunle underwater

Social media users react

your_village_chiefpriest:

" Love sweet."

so_yomme:

"Adekunle used including his spiritual eye find you jare. See as person fine like 10 people."

ejiro990:

"The kind of life I want for myself. "

ibukunoluwa1:

"God abeg I am dark skinned too now. "

diamond_blvk:

"Anything you do date someone you can plan the future together no bi the one wey after una don chop pizza like 12 occasion una go break up. "

jessejosharts:

"More love. ❤️❤️❤️"

oluwaforeign:

"Omo... Life still plenty wey I never chop with future wife ooo... God Almighty intervene I must chop this kind life tooo."

theyenvy_marian:

"Na only you remain when never do yansh ooh for the industry…. I’m proud of you."

beautchinny

"Na today this single life pain me pass. ❤️"

thefatgirlwithin_:

"Your joy is so contagious, love you."

jedishola:

"Love is good. God bless you both. Proud of you. ❤️"

