The third edition of the highly-anticipated Trendupp Awards, Nigeria’s first ever awards for influencers and content creators concluded on a high note, celebrating and honouring the exceptional accomplishments of these influencers, content creators and brands in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Taking place on July 9th at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos, this prestigious event served as a platform to showcase the remarkable contributions of audacious individuals. Notably, Mr. Macaroni who achieved the title of Force of Influence for the second consecutive year, while the renowned health influencer Aproko Doctor achieved an impressive hat-trick by winning the Force of Wellness award for the third consecutive year.

Mr Macaroni takes brand new car home after winning Force of Influence category at Trendupp Awards.

Source: Original

Hosted by the multi-talented influencer, content creator, and TV host, Kie Kie (Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori), the awards proved to be a night filled with excitement, recognition, and appreciation. Out of an impressive lineup of ninety-six nominees, sixteen winners emerged across the sixteen categories, receiving their gold statuettes, a testament to their exceptional achievements.

Speaking at the event, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr., CEO Trendupp Africa thanked all nominees and winners for their dedication and hardwork to the contribution of the creator economy in Nigeria.

“Since the inception of Trendupp awards, there has been a significant increase in the number of influencers and content creators in Nigeria. I hereby extend my sincere appreciation to every content creator in attendance for their invaluable contributions to the growth of the industry, without your remarkable contributions, this event would not have been possible. Trendupp Africa remains committed to not only supporting your talent but also providing the well-deserved recognition you all rightfully deserve.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The most coveted award of the night, the "Force of Influence," was claimed by the influential figure, Mr. Macaroni, solidifying his status as the influencer with the highest impact in the Nigerian social media landscape between March 2022 - March 2023. Even more thrilling, Mr. Macaroni received a brand-new car, courtesy of Mikano Motors.

See full list of winners below:

● The Force of Collaboration: Brands that strategically identify and leverage

impactful partnerships with content creators/Influencers between March 2022 –

March 2023.

Winner: 1xBET

● The Force of Comedy Skits: Influencers and content creators who commanded

the highest engagement & vitality power in the comedy niche between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Taaoomaa (Maryam Apaokagi)

Taooma wins big at Trendupp Awards 2023.

Source: Original

● The Force of Creative Art (Endowed by MTVBaseWest): Influencers and content

creators who commanded the highest engagement & vitality power in the art

niches such as painting/drawing, writing, video content production and dancing

etc between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: IamItom (Frank Itom)

● The Force of Food Content: Influencers and Content Creators who have been

able to infuse creativity in their content thus commanding engagement in the

food niche between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Opeyemi (Opeyemi Famakin)

● The Force of Lifestyle Content: Influencers and content creators who

commanded the highest engagement & vitality power in lifestyle niches such as

beauty, travel and fashion between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: ThisThingCalledFashion (Nonye Udeogu)

● The Force of Online Sensation: Individuals that have found a way to break

through the noise and commanded attention in the social media space between

March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Phyna (Ijeoma Josephina Otabo)

● The Force of Instagram: Influencers and Content creators with the most

engaging content & virality power on Instagram between March 2022 – March

2023.

Winner: Sheggz (Segun Daniel Olusemo)

● The Force of Social Good: Influencers and content creators who clamoured/spoke

up for the social good of the community/country between March 2022 – March

2023.

Winner: Seyi_Oluyole (Seyi Oluyole)

● The Force of Tech Content: Influencers and content creators who have found a

way to use content in communicating technological leaps and information in

easily digestible and laudable ways between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Kagan Tech (Oladapo-Ogunsanya Segun)

● The Force of TikTok: Influencers and Content creators that commanded the

highest engagement & virality power on Tiktok between March 2022 – March

2023.

Winner: Softmadeit (Jerry Chuks)

Softmade it wins big at Trendupp Awards 2023.

Source: Original

● The Force of Twitter: Influencers and Content Creators that dominated the

Twitter platform with meaningful/impactful conversations and threads between

March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Benjamin Hundeyin

● The Force of Virality: Influencer or content creator who mastered the art of

making lasting impressions, with content that commands a high number of

reposts, likes, shares and talkability between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: LegeMiami (Adams Kehinde)

Trendupp Awards 2023: Lege Miami wins big.

Source: Original

● The Force of YouTube: Influencers and Content creators that commanded the

highest engagement & virality power on YouTube between March 2022 – March

2023.

Winner: BrainJotter (Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie)

Brainjotter wins at Trendupp Awards 2023.

Source: Original

● The Force of Wellness: Influencers and content creators using social platforms to

improve the well-being and health of the public in engaging ways between March

2022 – March 2023.

Winner: Aproko Doctor (Dr. Chinonso Egemba)

● Emerging Force: Content creators and influencers who are rated as the next big

deal in social media between March 2022 – March 2023.

Winner: LayiWasabi (Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola)

Trendupp Awards 2023: Layi Wasabi bags award.

Source: Original

● The Force of Influence (Endowed by Mikano Motors): Influencer or content

creator who commanded the highest influence in the Nigerian social media space

between March 2023 – March 2023.

Winner: Mr. Macaroni ( Adebowale "Debo" Adedayo)

Trendupp Awards 2023: Mr Macaroni wins brand new car.

Source: Original

Trendupp Awards is presented by Trendupp Africa in association with Dotts Media House

(Africa’s foremost media agency for leading brands across Africa) and proudly supported by

Mikano Motors, Pepsi Nigeria, McVitie’s Nigeria, Tramango, Cliqki Technologies, MTVBase, DStv,

Popcentral TV, GoldMyneTV, BellaNaija, Zikoko, Brand Communicator, Legit.ng, and YNaija.

Source: Legit.ng