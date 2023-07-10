Popular Nigerian singer and defunct Plantashun Boiz member, Blackface, has claimed that YBNL star, Asake, took from his song

In a recent interview, the veteran musician noted that Asake’s hit song, Joha, is from his own song called Ikebe super

Blackface’s claim about Asake using his song soon made headlines on social media and got many netizens talking

Popular Nigerian singer, Blackface, is once again in the news for claiming a musician took his song. This time around it was YBNL star, Asake.

The former Plantashun Boiz star revealed this while speaking during a recent interview with Naija FM.

In the interview video that made the rounds online, Blackface claimed that Asake’s hit song, Joha, was from his own song called Ikebe Super.

He said:

“The Asake saga is my song, Ikebe super.”

Blackface went ahead to sing both songs to explain the similarities and how he inspired the YBNL star’s track.

Not stopping there, the ex-Plantashun Boy credited himself for inspiring many people and went ahead to wish for such inspiration to come to him.

According to him, it hurts when he gets inspired to make music and someone picks it to use. He added that the person might not even use the song in a way that pleases him.

He however noted that these musicians should try to do what is right. In his words:

“I know say I dey inspire them, me sef I need to find where this current of inspiration go come to me. I dey isolate myself, dey wait for this wind of music. So if the wind of music just come and somebody just pick am just like that, e dey be me somehow, e dey be like say somebody molest your child and the person fit record the song in a way wey I fit no even dey happy. I no get time but make dem just do what is right.”

See the viral video below:

Nigerians react as Blackface claims Asake’s Joha song was inspired by his own song

Shortly after the video of Blackface’s interview on Asake’s Joha being his song went viral, many Nigerians reacted to his claims on social media.

Read some of their comments below:

itz_blinks_nigga:

“This guy na fish brain , you know how many people way Burna boy don use something from their songs take sing , how many of them don ask for credit or acknowledgement?”

hazegramz:

“If black face never say you steal him song u never make am .”

legitp_17:

“Baba just dey explain instead of supporting the new generation artist make the show u love u dey explain up and down.”

de_wal_s:

“Blackface dey sing sha. the guy is good.”

abidayo:

“Na this guy sing all the song for Nigeria.”

nnenna_blinks_:

“If there is one thing I know about this man, it’s the fact that they always steal from him.”

excellent_pinna:

“I don’t think there is any Nigerian musician who hasn’t stolen song from black face.”

zpeartie:

“Guinness book record for most stolen song artiste :Blackface.”

iamcheggon:

“I agree! Even Nathaniel Bassey's Onise Iyanu... was Blackface's song!”

Blackface slams Bobrisky, Denrele and James Brown

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo better known as Blackface, seemed to have had enough of the effeminate and crossdressers the country is run over with.

Blackface, in a post shared online, fired shots at popular Nigerian crossdressers, Bobrisky, James Brown and Denrele Edun.

He slammed their dress IQ as low and disgusting. Blackface then went ahead and noted that their upsetting mentality would influence and destroy that of the younger generations and most likely lead them astray.

