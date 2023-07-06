Nigerian singer Skiibii, in a recent interview, finally opened up about the news from years back that he faked his death

The singer also spoke about his relationship with his colleague Kizz Daniel and why they are very close

Skiibii further disclosed that even though he and Kizz are very close, they still fight a lot as he described his pal as a "Werey"

Famous Nigerian singer Skiibii Mayana broke into the music industry after reports about him faking his death went viral.

The singer recently had an interview with Afrobeat podcaster, Adesope, where he spoke about several things, including his relationship with his colleague, Kizz Daniel.

Nigerian singer Skiibii recently revealed the type of relationship he shares with his colleague, Kizz Daniel, who he described as his bestie. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/@skiibii

Source: Instagram

Skiibii disclosed that he is very close with Kizz Daniel and understands him and how he thinks.

However, Skiibii also revealed that he and Kizz Daniel fight a lot before describing the Buga maestro as a "Werey."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Abracadabra crooner also talked about the allegation that he faked his death, noting that he passed out, but the story was wrongly reported.

The singer also noted that what people were trolling him for as fake was him dealing with a grievous life struggle that almost led to his demise.

Listen to Skiibii's interview and comment below:

See some reactions that Skiibii's interview stirred online

@Blackboysho:

"Real life is different from social media… love Skibbiiiiii ❤."

@oluwashiizey:

"Skiibii get D'banj DNA for him blood . He's so entertaining to watch."

@ishoola706:

"Best interview ever now I love Skiibi."

@ParksWay8:

"This episode sweeeeeeet! Egbon dy turn this podcast to another thing oh."

@ParksWay8:

"Skibi too real!!! See interview!! Man was himself."

@Pocho184:

"For acknowledging KC as your oga despite your level now, God bless you Skiibii."

@abeebgbadamosi562:

"Since when I watch skiibii for tiwantiwa nahin I don love ham, e dey talk ham as e be, no dey fake."

@MuhammadIbrahim-gt8fr:

"You faked buying a GLS600 maybach tho."

Skiibii hails the quality of Kizz Daniel's unreleased song as fans anticipate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that it seemed like ace singer Kizz Daniel was about to hit his fans with another hit song as his colleague, Skiibii, went online to give heads up about what was coming.

Skiibii, who seemed to have listened to Kizz Daniel's unreleased song, took to Twitter to update fans about what was coming as he predicted that the piece would be bigger than Buga.

He also referred to his colleague as a winch and promised that fans would love it when Kizz Daniel releases it.

Source: Legit.ng