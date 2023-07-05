Fast-rising Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez has sparked reactions online with a controversial post he recently shared on his social media page

Seyi Vibez made a call for the release of Nigerian scammers, Hushpuppi & Woodberry got people talking as they queried the connection he shares with the fraudsters

Even though the fast-rising Afro-fusion singer has mentioned the scammers in some of his songs, to see him make a public call for them to be released has got in a dilemma

Young, talented Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez has stirred emotions online with some comments he recently shared online as he calls for the release of international fraudsters, Hushpuppi and Woodberry.

The Nigerian scammers were arrested in July 2021 in Dubai in a joint sting operation between the UAE security forces and the American Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Young Afro-fusion singer Seyi Vibez stirs emotions online as he publicly appeals for the release of scammers Hushpuppi and Woodberry. Photo credit: @seyi_vibez/@hushpuppiofficial/woodberry01

Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Abass and his colleague Ponle Woodberry have since been incarcerated in an American prison while they fight their case in court.

However, to see the young singer Seyi Vibez publicly appeal for their release has got people talking and querying what connection/relationship he shares with the fraudsters.

See the post by Seyi Vibez as he calls for the release of Hushpuppi and Woodberry:

Read some of the reactions that Seyi's post stirred online

@__thegoodman:

"The fact that we are freely open to be identified with criminals is painful! I think they should arrest everyone that speaks well of these criminals! They stole, they stole, dem steal money can’t u guys see that? Ah ah nah ! Na una dey kill Nigeria name for international countries."

@joy.sagoe20:

"Sha nor rest, b4 we start to write free seyi vibes."

@laurelchioma:

"Some appeals should attract another arrest, make them no arrest you join."

@pendown9ja:

"Wow! You should have started the agitation quite in time.. "

@dreepa.interior:

"All this bloggers sha won put sheyi vibe for trouble, so someone can't sing a lyrics in peace?"

@calistabenedicta:

"Make we no come type free seyi vibes next."

@callmetosan:

"Be like Seyi nor like him freedom at the moment at all."

@_iamremmy:

"Tell the USA government now, @Biden Seyi Vibez get message for you."

@foxy_j_2:

"Make e sha be careful make dem no come for him next!."

@amaragold2021:

"Who b Seyi plug? , E be like Seyi no trend again. He wan trend."

Portable calls out Seyi Vibez, tags him a thief and debtor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace street music sensation Portable Zazu recently lost his temper as he went online to clap back at his colleague Seyi Vibez.

In the viral clip, Portable brutally dragged Seyi for trolling him in his new album, Thy Kingdom Come.

Zazu called Seyi out, noting that he was a thief and lacked musical creativity. Portable further slammed the Chance singer as a chronic debtor who had used his career to take loans he could never repay.

