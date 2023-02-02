Nigerian singer Skiibii has dropped a new jam titled Back To Sender (BTS) which is currently trending online

Skiibii also put up a video of him and some friends vibing to the new song on his social media timeline

However, some of his followers have read different meanings to the song as they believe it was directed at his ex-lover Dorcas Shola Fapson

Popular singer Skiibii is back with another new song which he titled Back To Sender (BTS), and it has been well-received by many of his fans and followers.

As the song continues to gain attention, some netizens are, however, reading different meanings to the song.

Skiibii drops a new song. Credit: @skiibii @ms_dsf

Source: Instagram

Many, however, believe the singer was referring to his ex-lover and actress Dorcas Shola Fapson.

Watch the video Skiibii shared on his Instagram page which showed him and some of his friends vibing to the new song below:

Netizens react to Skiibii's new song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

shuddyfunds:

"E enter."

orhezhi:

"Dsf setting camera."

sanjo_clinton:

"E enter die"

iam_olayinka_h:

"The clap back tor."

_rashydaht_:

"Dsf comin for you 3 2 1 ."

emmybwoy19:

"That mumu girl wey de hungry say skiibii de suffer, girls are ungrateful, abeg skiibii de give us gbedu make we de jaye... no stress❤️❤️❤️."

bad_boysilver:

"Give this man He crown Skiibii can’t stop vibes."

official.ugahprecious:

"I sure say you fake this music because everything about you na faking."

oloba_mide1:

"President of fucboy sef must be pained RN."

oglazkid1:

"I Dey smell Violence in this song.. Can’t wait ❤️."

tobe_manifest96:

"Wey that mumu gal wey wan cast our name for media ? Back to sender."

_xx.fl:

"Skibii don vex shoot gun back ."

onlyonedin_:

"Patiently waiting for your madam podcast."

MS DSF opens up on dating Skiibii

Ms DSF in a previous report via Legit.ng made it clear that what happened between them was bigger than her almost constant callouts.

In an interview with Toke Makinwa, DSF revealed that her biggest L (mistake or mess up) in 2022 was dating Skiibii.

On if she was in love, DSF revealed that she was jazzed and now her eyes are clearly open to see well.

Source: Legit.ng