Nigerian singer Skiibii has also been making a lot of money moves underground without giving off any information online

In a video sighted online, the singer on a podcast, revealed his style is different and has never been caught in a bad place with anyone

Skiibii who praised himself for being a smart man, added that he has done many things people don't know about like owning houses

Popular Nigerian singer Skiibii has got people questioning the truth about his lifestyle after a recent video made the rounds online.

The singer on a podcast, made it clear that he is not like a lot of his colleagues who do a lot of things for public opinions or get into scandals.

He said that his mum is proud of him for how much he has achieved in life without making noise.

The singer further revealed he has about 5 houses in Leki that people do not know about and he is not one to judge his colleagues for spending money on luxurious cars.

Skiibii also added that he had to simply sense and only do necessary things because he has suffered in life and life would eventually teach everyone when the time comes.

Netizens react to Skiibii's revelation

The singer's statement got people remembering his ex Ms DSF, who after their messy breakup, called him out for being a poor man.

Read comments gathered below:

br_uze3y:

"He speaks sense at the same time indirectly shade some people "

thevanesaonly:

"But your girlfriend say she Dey feed you and no food for fridge na why she leave the relationship "

rante111:

"When man say I get like, just know say e Dey lie."

_toby_loba:

"This one don go wake sleeping dogs that him Ex don dey typee"

_therealjuliet:

"But no be wetin your ex dey talk o "

gideonfitness24:

"You get everything but you thief $10k mumu."

emmiesly_:

"Man be capping. Omo once my gender tell you, "I get like 5 or something" just know we capping."

tochi_gram_1:

"You ex talk say in no get food."

abbahforkeeps:

“Them no gas know” but you still tell us say you get 5 houses "

MS DSF finally opens up on dating Skiibii, says it was her biggest L

Nollywood actress and ace disc jockey Dorcas Shola Fapson stirred reactions online as she shamed her ex-lover, the singer Skiibii publicly.

She revealed that the singer is a broke grown-up man that can't take care of his responsibilities.

She also called him a cheat and a liar in a chat she had with a friend that leaked online.

