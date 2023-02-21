Top Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tems, have once again bagged an international award to the joy of their fans

The music stars were recently recognised by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Awards

While Tems bagged the International Outstanding Song award, Wizkid was awarded for Outstanding Collaboration category

Popular Nigerian singers, Wizkid and Tems, have once again got many of their fans celebrating their latest win on social media.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Awards recently recognised the two Nigerian music stars for their works.

On February 21, 2023, NAACP announced on their official social media page that Wizkid and Tems were their Outstanding Recording winners.

Fans rejoice as Wizkid and Tems win NAACP Award. Photos: @temsbaby, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid won the Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) Award alongside Chris Brown for the song Loving You Everyday.

Tems on the other hand was recognised under the Outstanding International Song Award for the track, No Woman, No Cry.

See their post below:

Nigerians celebrate Tems and Wizkid’s NAACP win

A number of Nigerian netizens were excited by the news and took to social media to celebrate the win. Read some of their comments below:

t_freshly:

“Naija we keep moving.”

folusfolus:

“Congratulations no dey taya WIZ and TEMS”

big_msb:

“King and queen.”

jgreenicon_vibes:

“Big Wiz and Tems is the real Deal❤️”

thecontentplaceng:

“Wow, they deserve it!”

Future sends Tems flowers

Talented Nigerian singer, Tems, caused an online buzz after she received flowers with American rapper, Future.

Future had sent Tems a bouquet of white flowers after their Grammy win for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Tems posted a photo of the bouquet of flowers she received from Future as well as the heartwarming note that accompanied it.

In the note, Future told Tems to accept the token of beauty as his way of saying thank you for her contribution to their Grammy win.

The sweet message on the note read:

“Accept this token of beauty as a thank you for being the best part of our Grammy Award Winning song. This is just the beginning. - Future”

Source: Legit.ng