Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was recently made to reveal his preferences in an interview making the rounds

The More Love, Less Ego star was confused after being asked to pick between Tems and Burna Boy

Wizkid also spoke on his love for efo riro and egusi soup as well as the Lagos mainland and fans reacted to his choices

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, caused an online buzz after he opened up on some of his preferences during a recent interview.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the More Love, Less Ego star played the This or That game with the interviewer where he was given options and asked to pick one of them.

The much loved singer also seemed to have been put into a tight corner when he was asked to choose between Tems and Burna Boy.

Video of Wizkid's reaction after he was asked to choose between Tems and Burna Boy trends. Photos: @temsaby, @wizkidnews, @burnaboygram.

Wizkid expressed how hard the question was for him before he managed to give an answer. According to him, they are both like his family members and he cannot make a choice.

“Don’t do that to me mehn, they are like two family members, I can’t pick. I love two of them.”

Also in the interview, Wizkid was asked to make a choice between Efo Riro and Egusi. The music star then started to speak Yoruba as he expressed his love for both Nigerian soups.

According to him, he loves both very much especially when it is made with big stock fish.

In the interview, the music star also made a choice between Lagos mainland and Island. He quickly made it known that he was a mainland boy and would always represent it till he dies.

Nigerians react as Wizkid plays This or That game, picks between Tems and Burna Boy

The interview clip soon went viral on social media and got netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

mullyboymusic:

"Bros Gbagbe Mainland sweet lol even Sir Wiz confam am lol "

iam_jozimilez:

"Dem for say Davido and burna boy "

bukeop175:

"Intelligent guy ... this how I want the industry to be, love one another ❤️"

wizkidback_:

"Wizkid loves Burnaboy but burna is just jealous of Wizkid success and that's sad."

iamdjzeek:

"See as I dey laugh wizzy for life."

digitchgraphicartstudio:

"Burna go choose tems he sure me die."

joyfullolade:

"Surulere in Mainland it is."

designsbyewealth:

"Cruise bruh"

