Nigerian street pop act Portable sparked reactions online with a video from a concert he headlined recently

Zazuu displayed some stage acrobats that seemed bizarre due to the manner in which he presented them

The viral clip showed when the crowd cheered the controversial act until it got to the point where he couldn't contain it as he almost went naked

Nigerian controversial singer Portable sparked reactions with a video of his recent stage performance.

The event's location is yet to be disclosed, but the singer's behaviour throughout his performance surprised netizens.

Portable displays unusualness during stage performance Credit: @portablebaby

Portable was seen violently pulling his trousers while standing on what looked to be a stage, and after a while, he poured water on his head as he started to hit the bottle on his head.

It didn't long for the the Zazuu act to thrill his crowd with only boxers on.

See the video below

Portbale's performance sparks reactions

Netizens who came across the video laughed hard at the craziness displayed by the street pop act. See their comments:

@UchennaNG:

"On colos."

@Realsport199_bk:

"And Apes dey call new cat best performer when there is Portable? Idamu industry."

@fikky_ybnl:

"Person dey crazy una dey call am energy."

@Vipher72:

"Persin call himself bamboo Weytin you expect."

@0Chynese:

"Them still dey call portable for show."

@I_TREND10:

"He knows his crowd well . He knows where he does it and they enjoy it."

@olaitanbeckham:

"Will pay dollars to watch him man. I love his energy vibe and craziness. Life is too short man."

