Amidst the recent New Cat and Old Cat controversial statement made by Afrobeat superstar, Davido during an interview where he classified Burna Boy along with Rema, Fireboy DML

Legit.ng has put the statement to the test as we ask our readers who amongst the four top music stars, including Olamide, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy, who's had the biggest impact

After 24 hours of running an online poll, our esteemed readers have decided who they think of as the top four old cats who they believe have had the most impact on Afrobeat

The old cat and new cat saga have dragged on for days after international Afrobeats star, Davido made a controversial statement about Grammy-award winner Burna Boy.

Davido, during his interview with the French magazine Brut, called himself and Wizkid the old cats while classifying his colleague Burna Boy as a new cat along with youngsters like Rema, Fireboy DML and Tems.

Legit.ng host an online poll to determine which of the top fourth Nigerian artists with the most impact on Afrobeat.

Source: Instagram

And in response to this, Legit.ng has decided to test Davido's statement to find out which of the top four Afrobeat superstars in the Nigerian music space has had the most significant impact on the genre.

Below is a list of how our readers voted. Burna Boy got 15.7% of the polls. He came third. Meanwhile, YBNL boss Olamide was polled a distant fourth with 13.5% of the votes.

The last two top positions automatically became a direct fight between Wizkid and Davido. Big Wiz proved his mental, polling 23.3% of the total votes, while Davido emerged as the winner with over 47.7% of the complete poll.

See the online poll as the results came out on Twitter:

See the reactions the poll stirred online

@OwoBalo:

"I love all of them but I listen to @Olamide songs more than others. One love."

@AbimajeJoseph:

"What exactly is burna boy doing in this category?"

@Dbigsam3:

"Burnaboy no dey among pls."

@Lech0001:

"001 OON❤️."

@De_PrincePaul:

"Not one not two."

@_JenyPathfinder:

"This Cat of a thing is becoming something else."

@Victony__:

"My only inspiration in the industry ❤️."

