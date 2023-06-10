Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Burna Boy trends online days after the New Cat saga, and this time, it is for great reasons

According to the 2023 BET Awards, the Afrobeat artist, along with American singer Lizzo are the only two artists to bag more than three nominations in different categories

One of the biggest surprises was Burna Boy getting nominated for the category of the best Music video director, along with three other massive nominations

Ace internationally renowned Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy trends online yet again, and it is not for being an old cat or a new cat. Instead, the Odogwu is actually getting more recognition for his craft.

The Black Entertainment Television Awards (BET) recently released its complete list of nominees for the 2023 ceremony. The Nigerian superstar singer, Burna Boy, was the only Afrobeat artist to have made the list getting four nominations in multiple categories.

Ace Nigerian singer Burna Boy trends as he set a new record when he got four nominations at the 2023 BET Awards, and his colleague Davido received none. Photo credit: @burnaboygram/@davido

This announcement is coming barely 48 hours after Burna Boy's colleague Davido downplayed his success, calling him a new cat during an interview.

The only other artist who earned more than three nominations was American R&B pop star, Lizzo.

See the categories Burna Boy got nominations for at the 2023 BET Awards:

Burna was also nominated for the best music video director:

See how netizens reacted to the nominations

@Emma_OnyeOma:

"Two musicians i know;One is breaking & setting records,winning awrds lyk sey na sachet water him dey drink While d othr musician is going frm one podcast 2d othr downplaying d efforts of d othr musician. He even go as far as gathering frnds n families 2 help validate his claims."

@AnixIdem:

"Like I said before ain’t no way Last Last ain’t winning. Song is on a different gravi ."

@BameGaolape:

"'E don cast, Last Last, Now Everybody Gon Chop Breakfast, SHAYO❤️."

@Olori_Adugbo:

"Na new cat dey trend so ooo ......Old cat nor get strength to Waka sef."

@Omojonah69:

"We are rooting for Burnaboy ❤❤."

@Ecom_destiny:

"Odogwu."

@MovicYen:

"Na why we Dey call am goat ."

Davido talks about his relationship with African Giant, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido has sparked reactions online with comments about his friendship with rival Burna Boy.

Davido made the revelation during his recent media tour to promote his new album, Timeless. He revealed during his interview with Hot 97 Ebro FM that he and Burna Boy are on good terms.

He noted that they'd been friends for a long time and that when he dropped 'Timeless, ' Burna called to congratulate him, including Wizkid.

