Six months after Nigerian singer Davido performed at the World Cup final in Qatar, another Afrobeat superstar, Burna Boy, makes history

Burna Boy joins a few esteemed lists of global music superstars as he becomes the first Afrobeat musician to perform at the Uefa Champions League (UCL) final

There is no denying that Afrobeat is the biggest music movement around the world right now, with some of the recent feats achieved by its exponents like Davido, Wizkid and Rema

Many Nigerians, be they Manchester City fans or Inter Milan supporters, watched the Uefa Champions League final with so much prestige and pride after seeing one of their own, Burna Boy, perform on such an esteemed stage.

Burna Boy, like Davido did six months ago at Qatar 2022 world cup, was on stage performing a medley of his songs at the UCL final.

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy makes history as he becomes the first African artist to perform at the UCL final. Photo credit: @dudubody/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

With this achievement, Burna Boy becomes the first African artist to perform at the UCL final and set history as the 1st Afrobeat artist to do it.

One of the highlights of Burna Boy's night was when he met former Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and gave him his million-dollar chain.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch clips of Burna Boy's performance below:

See the moment Burna gave his necklace to Thierry Henry below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral moment

@chidoxflash:

"If you a true Nigerian & you love good things you should love this... I mean this is beautiful to behold."

@hrh.igwe:

"I just dey smile like goat here."

@yetimas_place:

"Burna is whoever or whatever he thinks he is!."

@hazel_oils:

"See me smiling this early morning."

@_drewshots:

"Small CAT said he doesn’t like to cause trouble o unlike Big CAT."

@enah_shot_it:

"Burna na the head of all IDAN , IDAN Gan Gan."

@robyekpo:

"New cat! Cheerful cat! Giant cat!"

@koredebanks:

"This made me smile sheepishly. Odogwu you bad o, e file fun Burna."

@fola_suarez:

"Loved watching this. @burnaboygram Well done. Keep your originality and stay focused. We are in awe of you and the recognition your music brings to Nigeria & Africa."

Exciting videos trend as Burna Boy lands in Turkey ahead of UEFA Champions League kick-off performance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that music star Burna Boy is set to become the first Nigerian and African artiste to headline the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final.

This is as English Premier League (EPL) champions Manchester City go head against Serie A giants Inter Milan in the final match on Saturday, June 10.

The Nigerian star will perform alongside Brazilian singer Anitta, Swedish DJ, and record producer Alesso.

Source: Legit.ng