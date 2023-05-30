Internationally renowned disc jockey DJ Tunez recently trended online after he revealed he was looking for his laptop

Tunez revealed in a post shared on his official Instagram page noted that his laptop bag went missing during Wizkid's Afronation gig in Miami

The disc jockey, in his public announcement, shared that he was willing to offer cash rewards to anyone who could help him with the whereabouts of the laptop and return it to him

DJ Tunez cries out online after losing his laptop during a gig in Miami. Photo credit:@dj_tunez

In his public announcement, the apparently hurt disc jockey noted that he was willing to offer cash rewards to anyone who could help him with the laptop's whereabouts.

He wrote on his page:

"I lost my laptop bag in Miami. Please, if anyone finds it, contact me! CASH REWARDS!"

In another part of the post, he wrote with crying emojis:

"My Starboy DJ laptop ooo."

See how netizens reacted to DJ Tunez's announcement about misplacing his work laptop

@marniysam:

"Omo e don go."

@ifedamola_mi:

"Oya sope otilo."

@blue_9sky:

"If wiz post about it he will find it."

@pisax_marcel:

"Dem dn ask Rema?"

@cityboy2qr:

"Person talk say na Rema doings."

@adegbeju_2023:

"You sure say no be Rema Doings be this so?"

@valentino_kenzy:

"If I return make I bend with all the rubbish wey una two don record full inside am."

@olup777:

"Ur laptop fit don reach second Miami which is Eko Miami."

@myidentityisbeauty:

"For real? This isn't the best place to look for your laptop you aren’t ready man."

@adegbeju_2023:

"@wahalanetwork and you sure say no be Rema Doings be this so?"

