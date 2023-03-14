Singer Wizkid's popular disc jockey DJ Tunez has joined many others to react to Tem's outfit at the Oscars

Tunez, who gushed about Tems' beauty, further revealed he could sit anywhere next to the singer

In another tweet, the DJ shared a picture of the Nigerian singer showing off a ring as he claimed she said 'yes'

Popular Nigerian disc jockey DJ Tunez has left many talking after he took to his Twitter handle to gush about Tems.

While Tems made headlines over her outfit to this year's Oscars award, Tunez revealed he was willing to sit anywhere next to the singer in his tweet.

DJ Tunez shares Tems picture. Credit: @dj_tunez @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"I can sit behind you, beside you, ANYWHERE next to you! You are so beautiful Big Tems."

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See his post below:

In another tweet, DJ Tunez shared a picture of Tems and added a caption of her saying yes.

He wrote:

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as DJ Tunez gushes about Tems

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_wizzyposh:

"Me I can sit under you."

celebritydjdave:

"Because of big Yanch ."

fear_god__.__:

"We mustn’t always defend rubbish because she is a celebrity. That was an act of selfishness, how can u wear cloth that will prevent others from seeing? What was she thinking even from the first moment she saw the design."

c_real_ik:

"Na this kind guys dey give girls long rope. Support negative things even when it’s wrong…anyway na WizKid squad so he can do anyhow it’s in their DNA. Na woman go dey control this one."

usherray009:

"That’s a lie bro ,that not wat u meant to say."

2pairzforever:

"shoot your shot tems go still durge am."

Tems reacts to Oscar outfit

After hours of silence from her despite how she was being dragged over her outfit at the 2023 Oscars, Tems decided to speak up.

Taking to her Instagram and Twitter accounts, Tems shared more photos of the gorgeous outfits, with goofy captions affirming that she was not sorry for the dress and the uproar it caused.

On her Instagram page, she wrote:

"Uh Ohh!"

Source: Legit.ng