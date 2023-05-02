Nigerian superstar Wizkid sent fans and music lovers into a jolly state as he revealed plans for his new project

The Made in Lagos was called to attention by his label, Disc Jokey DJ Tunez, when he spilled the beans

Starboy, as he is fondly called, took to social media to mention when his upcoming project will be out

Global Afrobeats sensation Wizkid has officially announced the release of his next new project.

The Made in Lagos singer recently confirmed that preparations were in order for his upcoming album’s success.

The singer’s label, Disc Jockey DJ Tunes, first stirred up the conversation about his unreleased project when he went on to make the revelation that sent his fans rejoicing.

DJ Tunes took to Twitter to call out the Starboy entertainment boss, saying:

"Wizzy it's time oo! We go drop am!"

Wizkid took to his account to confirm plans:

"Big announcement next week."

Social media users react to their posts

johngreelishh:

"Sometimes I no dey understand my goat eleniyan."

timslaw6:

"Taking over all song Fc like this comment. "

opeyemiog33:

"Oya let's go."

@toye_xo:

"What did she tell you this time."

@ajmoneyyy:

"I don wait you sotey i don dey loose weight oo."

Wizkid's MIL album re-enters charts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid’s critically acclaimed album, Made in Lagos deluxe, made its way back into the Apple Music Top 5 album chart for Nigeria.

The project of eighteen songs found a spot amid other trending albums in the country, like Divido’s Timeless and the singer’s most recent More Love Less Ego.

Fans of the Afrobeats took to social media to express their satisfaction from listening to the album all this time.

American superstar Alicia Keys displays intense willingness to work with Wizkid

Alicia Keys caught the attention of Nigerians once more with her desire to work with one of their finest musicians.

The American pop diva and songwriter reacted to a social media user who tagged her in a post, demanding to know when she was going to work with Wizkid finally.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the songstress had once expressed her innate desire to work with Wizkid during a podcast interview.

Source: Legit.ng