DJ Tunez, Wizkid’s official DJ, has taken to social media with a series of tweets defending his principal

The entertainer submitted that Wizkid wasn't referring to Nigerian musicians when he talked about rap in a recent interview

Mixed reactions have since trailed DJ Tunez's comment, with social media users coming after him just like they did for Wizkid

Singer Wizkid’s controversial rap interview continues to ruffle feathers in the Nigerian music community, and some people standing with the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner are also feeling the heat.

Just recently, his official DJ, Tunez, who seemed to have been watching from a distance, waded into the matter and shared his opinion.

Wizkid's official DJ Tunez jumps to singer's defence. Photo: @dj_tunez

In a series of Twitter posts, Tunez suggested that Wizkid was never referring to Nigerian rap musicians when he submitted that the rap genre is dead.

“Y’all taking this rap thing too far! I’m seeing debates & long letters everywhere! Ahh ahh! Y’all really think baba was talking bout y’all in that article? Come on guys!" his tweet read.

See tweets below:

The DJ called on colleagues in the music industry to come together and focus on driving African music forward.

See his tweet below:

Social media users react

@MallamEzera said:

"Because he is your benefactor?"

@gains1000 said:

"Wizkid one of my favorite artist but then again he made mention of solo, say solo say he no go blow, that word go pain am too na why e voice am out for the song same thing is happening to the rappers its a dent to their work.. Don't look down on anyone."

@WizDebangui said:

"It’s been more than 48hrs non of them have done his assignments."

@wavesboa said:

"You better follow your boss talk make hin behave."

@realknme said:

"Dem Get Sense, No Sense Na Opportunity Wen Big Wiz Open Now Dem They Talk Nonsense."

