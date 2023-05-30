Internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Wizkid trends online after what his production team did at the Afronation went viral

Wizkid is reported to have been at the US Afronation Festival with his production team and tore down the set put in place for every artist to use, and built another just for himself

According to Afrobeat podcaster, Adesope, who revealed what the singer did and why, said he astounded at the audacity to pull such a thing off at that level

Renowned Afrobeat maestro, Wizkid, has sent tongues wagging after an impressive feat he recently pulled off at the Afronation Festival in America.

According to Afrobeat podcaster Adesope Shopsdoo, Wizkid was at the Afronation Festival with his production team, and they pulled off a feat that only great and wealthy international musicians do.

Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid trends online after it was revealed that he spent $150k to build a customised stage to perform at Afronation. Photo credit: @adespoe_shopsydoo/@notjustok

Source: Instagram

Shopsdoo said that at the Afronation, the stage and production set to put in place for all the artists at the festival were dismantled for a new one to be built for Wizzy to perform.

According to reports, the new set specially built for Wizkid cost N69m.

See the video of Wizkid's performance from the Afronation:

See Shopsdoo's post talking about Wizkid's building an entire set just for the singer:

See how netizens reacted to reports of Wizkid spending 69m on building a customised stage

@bosspato98:

"So after other acts performed and show was in progress they had to stop the show to set up another STAGE ?? baba dae lie to us like we be children. Afronation have their design switch just like every other big show organizers that can use their technical light and screen designs to change stage background . That’s all. Baba nr understand he come dae cap."

@sharonjonah123:

"Don't break wizkid prik oga, Hype am in peace without making a fool of yourself with false naration."

@trolllllllllllllllll4u:

"This one nah mumu sha."

@17_morals:

"Easy with the preeq riding, Shopsdoo abeg na."

@heismacdon:

"This man too dey irritate me.. he nr knw say he don old .. Dey do yeye follow small boys."

@llucky_fvnd:

"Y’all think he’s kidding when e said my money and ur money no be mate."

@djfalone:

"If you live your craft , you’ll spare no expenses to avoid compromising sound or production. Burna does this too ( his stage performances are lit )."

@samanigram:

"This man hypes everyone But u can’t be friend with everyone. Business game. No enemy in business they said."

@_sanch000_:

"This one go just dey follow follow. Abeg rest."

@dcg_wealth101:

"You Dey chop him money na why u Dey talk continue."

@moore_snr:

"Them Dan promise this one Rolex weh he no go collect again."

@diladeolu863:

"He dey sweet me eeeh wizkid is doing well some people dey vex . If he pain una too much go drink sniper or tell Tunde ednut make hin sef dey do Wetin this Egbon dey do."

Wizkid bags Afrobeats artist of the year with his hit song Ft Tems

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nigeria's global music star Wizkid, alongside his junior colleague Tems, triumphed over competitors Ckay, Fireboy, and Burna Boy to win the Afrobeats Artist of the Year.

The award, organised by the 2023 iHeart Radio Awards in Los Angeles, California, was a defining moment for the country’s superstars.

However, Mavins star Rema, nominated for the Best Music Video category with ‘Calm Down,’ which featured Selena Gomez, lost to Korean group BTS.

Source: Legit.ng