Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was one of the artistes slated to perform at Afro Nation in Puerto Rico

The music star arrived very late at the venue and he apologised to the crowd after reportedly delaying them for four hours

According to Wizkid, his pilot and jet are to blame for his delay and the he proceeded to give them a great performance

Grammy winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, was one of the top stars who stormed Puerto Rico for Afro Nation 22 concert.

However, the Star Boy arrived very late at the event and kept the audience waiting for many hours.

After Wizkid’s eventual arrival, the singer took to the stage and apologised to the audience for his tardiness.

Wizkid apologises to fans at Afro Nation 2022. Photos: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

The music star acknowledged that he had kept them waiting for so long and then he joked about his pilot and jet being the cause of his delay.

He said:

“I know you guys waited for me for so long. I am so sorry for coming late. It was my pilot and my jet, sorry. But I made it here to see beautiful people tonight and nothing in the world can beat this feeling that I feel when I am with you guys.”

See the video below:

Internet users react

A video of Wizkid’s apology soon trended online and internet users praised him for being humble and accepting his fault. Read some of their comments below:

Onlyzest:

“If This Rich And Famous King Is Humble Then I Don’t See The Reason Why We Wey Broke Can’t Apologize When We Are Wrong. Sometimes Is Even Good To Apologize When You’re Right ✊.”

Bouybee_acid_:

“My pilot‍✈️ and my jet✈️.”

Mixboi_kay:

“The rest artists go start to dey apologize now . ”

Chukz_laqute:

“This our A-list artistes too dey late self ‍♂️‍♂️4hoursthat na 2 service sessions for church.”

Autocrat_exchang97_:

“Those of you saying wizkid no get private jet hope una hear wetin he said??? “Was my pilot on my private jet” no be to Dey post everything on social medial like your own goat ooo.”

Interesting.

