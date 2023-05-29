A video of popular Nigerian singer, D'banj, sporting an interesting ensemble has left social media buzzing

In the clip shared by @instablog9ja, the entertainer is seen in a crop shirt and a pair of culottes

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

D'banj is one Nigerian celebrity who is never afraid to try new things especially when it comes to fashion and style.

Photos of D'banj Credit: @iambangalee, @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The popular entertainer got social media users buzzing with reactions after a video surfaced which showed him in an interesting look.

Posted by @instablog9ja, the video shows the singer walking up a flight of stairs, dressed in a two-piece.

The ensemble featured a crop shirt with wide short sleeves, and a pair of culottes pants.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

The outfit spotted on the singer appears to be the same one he rocked in February, even sharing a photo of himself posing in front of a yellow car.

See photo below:

Netizens react to video of D'banj in a crop top

zakarieeshat3:

"I don't even know what to say? I hope everything is okay Sha?"

leaddyskincare:

"If not that Dbanj is married,we would read meaning to the way he is dressed. Kileleyi?"

womentopia.global.opportunity:

"The way fashion is going these Days. I just don't know."

rosythrone:

"As a man, why you go dress like this."

_somebodys1stson:

"Oshey Samurai Jack."

thefoodnetworknig2:

"Dbanj and Timaya’s fashion sense ehn! Na only them understand… Kanye is their role model."

elia_beautyy_flo_wer:

"And your wife allow you leave house. I go tie you oo."

808andyblayz:

"Why wear that when u don’t have the midsection for it !!??!! Bombastic side eye."

mouthworch:

"Dbanj your crase never still reduce bros?"

Daring fashion for men: Emoney sparked mixed reactions as he rocks heeled boots in new photos

There are men who are not afraid to step out of the box and try new things, and E-money is clearly one of them.

Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as E-money, in 2022, came under fire after he posted recent photos of himself.

The Nigerian billionaire and CEO of Five Star music group took to his Instagram page to share some photos. In the photos, E-money donned a ruffle black shirt over a pair of ripped denim pants. He accessorised with a leather bag and paired the look with an interesting pair of boots.

Source: Legit.ng