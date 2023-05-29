Nigerian music star Burna Boy was among the singers who performed at the recent Afro Nation concert in Miami

A clip from the event, which took place over the weekend, showed the moment some ladies were seen fighting over the Grammy Award singer's shirt

The actions of the ladies, who were more than three, have stirred reactions from many Nigerian netizens

Grammy Award winner Burna Boy was among the Nigerian singers who performed at the recent Afro Nation concert, which took place in Miami over the weekend.

However, a trending video from Burna Boy's performance at the event has caused a stir online.

Video from Burna Boy's performance in Miami. Credit: @notjustok @burnaboygram

The short clip showed the moment more than three ladies were seen fighting each other over Burna Boy's shirt.

Burna Boy could be heard singing in the background.

Netizens react as ladies fight over Burna Boy's shirt

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

opedaimond:

"Where’s your dignity as a woman?"

tolu.matti:

"And they said “crowd no dey”. Crazypeople ODG."

pretti.isa_icy:

"If I am a man, if i see my girl friend doing ds just know is over between us."

goer_gette20:

"Is the t-shirt made of gold????????? Because I don’t get."

danielmezie21's profile picture

"People mommy ."

tyga_x_x_x:

"Make them soak am inside water and drink it na ."

officialkenpat:

"I just can't understand how people do this for another human like them. If a babe I'm with does this typa shi, it's over man. What rubbish!"

official_moghel22:

"You no go drag ke, cloth wey cost £5000 how much be that if you carry an go better boutique you no how much them go buy am.

cyntiiminaj:

"See that one middle head ."

life_of_2nice:

"If them dey drag burna wear like dis Watin go come happen to burna himself them go chop an like shawarma ."

