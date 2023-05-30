Popular Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde, aka KWAM1, performed at the Presidential Inaugural Ball in Abuja on May 29

In a video sighted online, the president, Tinubu, his vice, Shettima and their wives were seen on the stage dancing as the crowd cheered them on

The dance became upbeat and energetic as soon as KWAM's voice filtered into the air, with Tinubu throwing some moves

The crowd at the Presidential Inaugural Ball watched in awe and cheered as President Tinubu and his wife Oluremi danced at the inaugural ball.

The president and his wife were joined on the dancefloor by his vice, Shettima and his wife.

Netizens react as Tinubu and others take over the stage Photo credit: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

The dance progressed from a slow romantic to an energetic one as Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka KWAM1, took over the reins of music.

The first lady, Oluremi Tinubu, occasionally held her husband's hand as he also managed to drop some moves without doing too much.

Watch videos below:

Netizens react to the videos

jaycelinebrand:

"This is giving the Queen is in control of the kingdom but oh well."

luxuryhairbysheba:

"Oluremi is elegant sha."

iizzyyprince:

"Omo i laughed really hard! What is this bikonu? Is it Remi giving deeper life dancesteps and holding her hunby with one hand while or os it Shetimma that entered stage only to goan stand behind his oga as if he wants to dance with him from behind forsaking his own wife, then talk about the musician with off-key song. We are in for a long cruise sha "

eniolaworldwide:

"They have not even started they are giving us JOY "

queenbolaofficial:

"Na this woman happy pass. Shettima is moving Like Body guard incase breeze blow Tinubu."

ayeni.adesewa:

"It’s giving king Goerge and queen charlotte."

adams_luckyyyyyyy:

"You na just Dey stress our president "

deltasenator:

"Which kind yeye pretend vice president wife dey pretend,abeg dance."

zakari.yya:

"see how them dey happy these ones are not thinking of facing any national challenges, they’re about to use us to flex their lives "

