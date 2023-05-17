An old clip of Nigerian rapper, Olamide giving reasons why he had to change his style of music has sparked reactions online

In the viral old clip, the rapper noted that those who do hardcore rap usually sound off to him and many other Nigerians because people can't relate to those sounds

Olamide shared that for these reasons, he decided to change his style of music and sounds for something that would make people feel good and calm

An old clip of Nigerian rapper Olamide Baddo that recently resurfaced online, where he was seen giving reasons why he decided to change his style of music, has sparked reactions.

In the viral clip, Olamide was heard saying that hardcore rap doesn't work in Nigeria because of the type of country we live in regarding the situation of things.

A throwback clip of an Interview Olamide did where he talked about his reason for changing his style of music trends.



Olamide, in the viral clip, noted that when he sees other rappers doing hardcore, he is left befuddled because he knows that Nigerians can't relate.

He said after studying the music industry; he decided it was best to change his style to something that would give people joy and a good vibe and less hardcore.

Olamide also noted that he would still be a hit if he decided to do hardcore because the street loves him.

Watch the throwback clip below:

See how netizens reacted to Olamide's video explaining why he changed his style of music

@swadoolie01:

"Shey baddo fit talk like this for interview again?"

@__pass_power:

"I Dey always talk am Olamide rap nha motivation if you Dey listen to lyrics very well you go Dey motivate."

@nishola___:

"Based on 1 or 2 polopolo."

@dr._timz:

"When he was still a toddler."

@iamkpakpandobackup:

"Phyno no understand anything we Olamide Dey talk."

@moreblessing_147:

"Asake hmmmm based on one or two polo polo ah badoo na baba him dey see future."

@olaxzyno_:

"Baddo no fit Dey do like this again e don be big man now YBNL NATION for LIFE."

@bc_nwagod:

"I don’t think he can talk like this now. Him don dey package one kyn personality now."

@future____determinat_:

"Well you see that baddo is totally different man among all."

@royal_3635:

"When your money long to talk go Dey hard you."

