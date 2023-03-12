Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide, recently spoke on an interview where he explained why he started signing new artistes

While speaking on the show, the YBNL boss noted that he started making so much money at a point and did not know what to do with it

According to Olamide, he decided to start signing new artistes as his way of giving back to the people

Much loved Nigerian rapper, Olamide, caused a stir on social media after he explained his reason behind signing new artistes to his label.

It is no news that Olamide has been instrumental in helping the careers of a number of talented and upcoming musicians in the industry.

Just recently, the YBNL boss spoke during an interview where he explained what made him sign new artistes to his record label.

Fans react as Olamide explains why he signed new artistes.

Source: Instagram

According to Olamide, there was a time he was making so much money and it kept stacking up. He did not know what to do with the funds and decided to invest in new musicians.

The YBNL boss added that it was his way of giving back.

He said:

“I just started stacking up money and the money was becoming too much for me and I'm like ‘I don’t have anything to do with all this money, I need to sign new guys, let me spend money on people’ It’s just like my little way of giving back.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Olamide explains why he signs new artistes

The video of Olamide opening up on signing new musicians made the rounds and raised a series of reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

enjoyaccra:

“And now you're making even more money!”

wari_p_thegreat:

“Then money started coming in again .”

paulsonekpe:

“Come sign me too abeg baddo ♥️.”

thebaddest_gooddest_coolestboy:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ that’s how the money goes more bigger.”

scrafoc1:

“Big money moves .”

olupjamez:

“Olamide for a reason .”

tabidollar10:

“Boddo na baba.”

danielaggrey_:

“Kingmaker ❤️ @olamide.”

Olamide recounts how senior musician accused him of stealing his money

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide, recently shared his most embarrassing experience when he was still new in the music industry.

The YBNL boss noted that the incident, which left him very angry and embarrassed, happened when he was still an upcoming musician under ID Cabasa.

Olamide explained that a senior artiste had come to record a song at the studio and needed something to eat, so they decided to send him to buy food as the youngest around.

However, upon Olamide’s return to the studio, the senior artiste accused him of keeping his change and trying to steal from him. Baddoo added that he got so angry, but a look from ID Cabasa calmed him down.

Source: Legit.ng