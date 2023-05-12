A video of Wizkid's first son Boluwatife in his gym wear and working out has sparked reactions online

In the viral video, Tife was seen wearing boxing gloves and punching a sandbag; in another part of the clip, he was also seen lifting some light weights

However, fans have reacted to the clip by trolling Wizkid and his son, noting that the little man has no reason to be hitting the gym this early in his life and should instead be home studying

Boluwatife Balogun, the first son of ace international Afrobeat star, Wizkid, trends online after a clip of him in the gym went viral.

In the viral clip, Tife was seen adorning a black gym workout outfit and with a boxing glove on. Bolu was seen in the trending video punching hard against the gym sandbag.

A viral clip of Tife, Wizkid's eldest son hitting the gym and doing weights has sparked emotions online. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/@wizkidayo

In another excerpt of the clip, Tife was sighted doing some lightweight lifting while under supervision.

However, netizens didn't seem to have found the clip amusing as they trolled Tife's mum, Shola Ogudu noting that the young boy was too young to be in the gym rather he should be home studying.

See the video of Wizkid's son Tife working out in the gym:

See some of the reactions that Tife's video hitting the gym stirred online

@gylliananthonette:

"His Daddy son, then again... His mom is doing a very good job ...May God continue to strengthen her."

@nosakaduna0147:

"Wetin concern a child of this age and gym now? All these carry do nor too much so? He’s supposed to be studying and handling assignment like every other kids. Buh some will say my comment is born out of hate because they are senseless."

@tosinjuls:

"This one mama no dey complain online."

@tufab:

"Lmao he go soon get chest pass him Papa now."

@leebankz123:

"Wetin dey pain me now be say why dem play Davido music for wizkid sonuna dey fyn wahala oo."

@evacomedytv_:

"Is he not too young for weight lifting?"

@ms_leemart:

"His mannerism is everything. May God guide his steps in life."

@yes_iam_nifeh:

"What is he working out????"

@sir_kura_wearz:

"This one mama no dea complain online."

@udochukwu_h:

"This guy mama is the best baby mama, very calm and down to earth, no Instagram wahala, no clout chasing."

