It seems Hilda Baci's recent cook-a-thon feat has inspired many to uphold their kitchen talents, and one of those who was recently flaunting his chef skills was Gov Ademola Adeleke

In a viral clip, Governor Adeleke was seen in the kitchen talking to his son while making a dish he described as Curry Rice Chicken

The Osun state's number 1 citizen looked very serious as he explained to his son how to go about making the Indian dish, and it has got people talking online

A video of Osun state governor Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke in the kitchen flaunting his cooking skills has sparked reactions online.

In the viral video, Davido's uncle was seen in the kitchen stirring the content of a pot believed to be rice, according to him, while also showing some chickens, which he said would be added to the curry rice.

A video clip of Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke showing off his cooking skills has stirred reactions online. Photo credit: @aadeleke_o1/@postsubman

Source: Twitter

Governor could be heard in the clip telling his son, who was recording him, that this was one of his favourite dishes and he enjoyed making it.

Watch Gov Adeleke as he showed off his cooking skills in a viral video:

See how netizens reacted to Gov Adeleke's video as he flaunts his cooking skills

@brodashaggi:

"His excellency ❤️ Daddy Hilda."

@korede_lagos:

"Before this man became Governor, they made leadership look like a big deal. You can be a good leader and still live a normal life. Maybe because he's not new to wealth sha cos all those wannabes and show off always come from grass to grace office holders. They make life so so hard. God bless you Sir jor!"

@annesanaekwe:

"My love for this man keep going high. I was in Osun yesterday and the cab man that Carried me showed me a road project he completed just 100 days in office. People are happy with him."

@azia.ngel':

"If WhiteMoney had towed Hilda's lane, he would've been the most influential BBN winner ever."

@bi_benard:

"IMOLE - Another person I wish to be President of Nigeria as well."

@deoproducer:

"Thank God say i sabi cook & i dey alright small, I be spec."

@strictly_weightloss:

" the best governor in Africa !!! You are just a happy person."

@adelakuntufayl:

"Everything about this man is happiness and good vibes! You have no reason to hate this kind of people."

@prince.olu.kosoko:

"Governor Adeleke makes governance in Nigeria very humane and personable.....the dancing, singing and now cooking.. Well done for showing us another view from how we see governance in Nigeria."

@jojofalani:

"I doubt if this man de ever vex. Happy man."

Source: Legit.ng