Ace Nigerian rapper Olamide trends online after a comment he shared on his Insta-story went viral and stirred hints of a rift between him and his brother DJ Enimoney

Some noted that Olamide's post was a reaction to a post made by his brother DJ Enimoney who had also said things that there's nothing he can't handle

The YBNL boss had written, saying, "Everything that God gives he can take", However, Enimoney, in his post, seemed defiant of his older brother's message

Internationally famous Nigerian rapper Olamide has sparked suspicion of a rift brewing between himself and his brother DJ Enimoney with some comments shared on their pages.

Olamide wrote on his page, 'Everything that God gives, he can take'. However, his disc jockey younger brother DJ Enimoney shared a post on his page sounding quite defiant.

Reactions have trailed a couple of posts shared online by Olamide and his brother DJ Enimoney as suspicion of a rift between them trends. Photo credit: @olamide/@djenimoney

Read what Enimoney wrote below:

"As long as God wakes me up, I can handle anything..."

See both artists/brother's posts below:

Netizens react to the suspected rift between Olamide and DJ Enimoney

@virus_______001:

"Olamide komo inu enimoney."

@eazyfrosh20:

"Olamide post is not about God.. Watch out!!!

@badboycoda_:

"Nothing is wrong. Everything can’t be rossy 24/7. Normal thing."

@idmaney_:

"Olamide is talking about the gods but you’ll won’t understand them."

@xxlozt3:

"Loyalty wey no break since many years na now e wan break."

@yfmg511:

"Y'all suppose to know that everything is not okay, because the both stories mean something and you can tell from what Olamide wrote on his IG story. And with the reply from his brother. Y'all suppose to know something is wrong somewhere. But we wait to see what happens."

@shariff_ayor:

"Qdot don talk am, Olamidee komo inu Enimoney."

Olamide's brother DJ Enimoney eulogises late mum as he marks 3 years of remembrance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that singer Olamide's brother, popularly called DJ Enimoney, has taken to his social media page to pay tribute to their late mother.

The father of two shared a photo of her as he noted how he misses her every day since she departed the world.

According to him, he sheds tears every time he thinks about the promises he made to her because he couldn't fulfil them before she departed this world.

Source: Legit.ng