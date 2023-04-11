Ace Nigerian rapper Olamide trends online after a particular report about his upcoming album Unruly went viral

According to a source close to Olamide's camp, the rapper is set to feature Grammy-winning American rapper Jay-Z on his upcoming project

However, some have disputed this claim noting that the tracklist for the album was released earlier and the American rapper's name wasn't on it, but it hasn't dampened the excitement

Ace street music sensation, rapper and record label boss Olamide Adedeji trends online after an announcement about his upcoming album went viral.

According to reports from a source close to Olamide's camp, the YBNL boss allegedly featured American multiple Grammy-award-winning rapper Jay-Z on his upcoming project, 'Unruly'.

Reactions trail report of Olamide set to feature Jay-Z on his upcoming album 'Unruly'. Photo credit: @olamide/@jayzz_official

Source: Instagram

The report has sparked a raft of reactions online as netizens run helter-skelter to confirm the veracity of the news.

While the news has sparked genuine excitement amongst some of the YBNL Mafias, others have noted that Olamide once openly claimed that he doesn't intend to work with Western artists.

However, the news has got people talking that Olamide might just be set to win a Grammy.

See the report made by Too_Xclusive about Olamide having Jay-Z on his upcoming album:

See how netizens reacted to the Olamide and Jay-Z story about them working together

@oluwaflamezy_:

"Anything can happen that’s the believe and so shall it be amen."

@ballergeeeee:

"wey we don see all track list,jay z kor gen z ni."

@sinzzu001:

"D same olamide wey talk say him no go ever feature foreign artiste abi eye pain me."

@adewaley_chase:

"Olamide himself nah our own Jay-Z."

@slimarthur_:

"Abi dem say baba no local rapper prove dem wrong baba."

@charmingkay10:

"This one loud ooo. Baddo wants to bow out in a magnificent fashion."

@worldwidepaulo:

"If so there is a Grammy for Baddo❤️."

@supateeclothing:

"Make una spot this play o, no give me high blood pressure. My head go dey think about the gbedu now ."

@darasimiponle:

"No feature dey surprise us again."

Olamide hints fans promise to keep dropping singles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that YBNL boss, Olamide, has made a major announcement about his successful music career.

Olamide announced that he would drop his next and probably his last music album, 'Unruly'.

The superstar, who has blessed his fans with albums since he broke out in 2011, praised himself and disclosed that he might not release any other body of work.

Source: Legit.ng