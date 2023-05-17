Nigerian music star Davido in a new interview, has revealed how much he charges to be featured on a song

Davido revealed he charges $100k, which is the equivalent of 46 million in naira, depending on his closeness with whoever wants to feature

The DMW label boss' revelation has stirred mixed reactions online as some netizens believe his charges were low

Nigerian international singer and DMW label owner David Davido Adeleke has opened up on how much he charges for a feature.

Davido, during a new interview on TheBootlegKev podcast, revealed he charges $100k (46 million in naira) depending on his closeness and relationship with who is involved.

The DMW label boss, however, hinted about not charging for features in the past as he said, "I charge now."

Netizens react as Davido reveals how much he charges for feature

Some of the singer's fans believed his charges were low, while others claimed he was still doing free features for some ungrateful artists.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

chief_nenry:

"Shebi dem say na free him dey do collaboration for Nigerian upcoming na ."

anythingineverything:

"Honestly that is low considering is catalogue and impact in modern day music."

bunnywayz3:

"Baba still dey do am free for some werey dem no appreciate 001 forever."

seunbals:

"Who go pay for Portable?"

brymzmusic:

"Make una Dey try listen well.. he said he his charging for features now ..he doesn’t do that before .. una don Dey take Ann for granted too much so no more free access to him."

mr.nerooo:

"I think he talking about foreign artist."

fahlex22:

"he said I’m charging now?"

i_am_wizzpro:

"Na to give portable 2m no time."

donelsupreme:

"Local artistes in the US charge above $200,000."

