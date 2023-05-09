Popular Twitter user Daniel Regha has made a bold claim about Nigerian Grammy Award winner Burna Boy

Daniel Regha, during an interview with BBNaija's Doyin, said Burna Boy is an upcoming singer compared to Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy

The Twitter influencer statement, however, didn't sit down with many who have taken to social media to drag him

Twitter user Daniel Regha is currently trending on the platform over a bold statement he made about Grammy Award winner Burna Boy.

Daniel Regha, during a recent interview with Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Doyin, spoke about YBNL label boss Olamide's music skills, which he applauded while tagging him as one of the best.

Daniel Regha rates Olamide highly.

However, he added that Burna Boy was still an upcoming singer compared to the likes of Wizkid, Davido & Olamide.

According to Daniel, Burna was nowhere to be found when Davido, Olamide and Wizkid were the hottest artists on the scene.

In his words:

“Burna is still an upcomer compared to Wizkid, Davido and Olamide. When those artistes were popping, Burna was nowhere to be found…Burna is mostly popping now because he is in the streaming era.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Daniel Regha's bold claim

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamayokris:

"Abeg this guy no get house address?"

ayrubber:

"They brought him on the show to see if he can say what he types."

rash_man000:

"I wan see this guy 1 on 1 ..I wan tell am something ."

mah_zee_noh_joel:

"People no dey that place wey fit catch am for there?"

osas_ogie24:

"Na only this guy get freedom of speech for this country ."

hanna_carinordstr:

"He spittin fact but y’all not ready the conversation tho."

