Nollywood actor Ken Erics has finally cleared the air surrounding his supposed engagement with Mr Ibu's daughter Jasmine

Ken revealed the engagement video, which went viral, was from a new movie project as he shared the full clip

The actor's action has stirred reactions from many of his colleagues as well as fans and followers

Days after he trended on social media over an engagement video of him and Nollywood veteran Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine, actor Ken Erics finally broke his silence.

Legit.ng reported how Jasmine had stirred confusion after she shared a clip of the moment Ken Erics proposed to her, which she accepted.

Ken Erics clears the air on engagement to Mr Ibu's daughter. Credit: @kenerics

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Jasmine also added a romantic caption to the video, which made many assume the engagement to be real.

However, in reaction, Ken Erics shared the full clip on his Instagram page, which revealed the viral engagement video is a scene from a new movie project.

The actor also wrote in his caption:

“Being Ken On set “Test of Love” @ruby_ojiakor @ladyjasminec….Coming Soon ”

Watch the full clip below:

Celebrities, fans react as Ken Erics clear the air

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

adazionken:

"Thank you Jesus oh..not engagement actually..bco our ken is for reachel okonkwo."

eveesin:

"Kene Bae why u add set and film name lwkmd."

c.9ine_ifeanacho:

"Ken don clear the air smart guy ."

officialemmanuell:

"Kenny I don buy suit ready for this wedding ooo .. why u do me like this naa ."

clementinakkamara:

"Thanks be to God it's just a movie coz I nearly fainted seeing this, You still remain my all time and forever favorite ❤️."

chiamaka.benita.58:

"Am happy is a movie set we your honorable fans done keep wife for you so no fall our hand ooo."

nurse_caro_rn:

"You don’t want to stain your garment Go guy ! We your fans love you ❤️❤️❤️."

xooxah:

"Be like the pressure don choke."

wistarz_:

"Senior man no waste time..I like this man."

Ruby Ojiakor links up with Mr Ibu and Jasmine

Ruby Ojiakor stirred mixed reactions over a video of her with Mr Ibu and his daughter, Jasmine, in Owerri, Imo state, Legit.ng reported.

While Orjiakor confirmed Jasmine’s engagement to actor Ken Erics in the video, many of her followers expressed doubts, as they stated that it was for a new movie project.

Orjiakor stated that she was happy for Mr Ibu's daughter, adding that they have a wedding to plan.

Source: Legit.ng