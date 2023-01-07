A video clip of Rema's song Calm down being played inside a Saudi Arabia stadium has gone viral, stirring reactions from both his fans and lovers of Nigerian music

Rema shared the video of Saudi Arabians dancing and grooving along to his song inside the Al-Nassr stadium

The Mrsool stadium is the home pitch of Cristiano Ronaldo's new Saudi club, Al-Nassr; the former Ballon d'Or footballer was unveiled as the club's marquee sign on January 3, 2023

Ace Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, better known by his stage alias Rema is in quite an elated mood as he takes to his page to share a couple of clips of his songs getting played inside the Mrsool stadium in Saudi Arabia.

The Mrsool stadium is the home pitch of the 18-time Saudi A-league champions Al-Nassr, and it is the new club of the former Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rema took to his page to celebrate the win, with a caption noting to Nigerians just how much he is doing for Afrobeats and the music culture.

Mavin record signee also shared a clip of his song being played inside the Emirates stadium; this is the home pitch of the English Premier League side Arsenal.

This isn't actually the first time Rema's songs would be played on a global stage like this. During the 2022 world cup in Qatar, Rema's song Calm Down was also played at one of the stadia.

Watch clips of Saudi Arabians dancing to Rema's song Calm Down below:

See another video clip of Rema's song being played inside the Emirate Stadium:

Nigerians react to both videos of Rema's song being played inside the stadium of Ronaldo's new club and at the Emirate

@donjazzy:

"We Dey see am Rave Lorde."

@bankulli:

"Prince of Afrobeats."

@omeruo:

"We de see am ohhhh."

@youkhayy:

"You're the GOAT bigger than Wizkid in my books."

@dinojuly_blusa:

"This song is worldwide, it goes far more than Rema can imagine."

@derawayy:

"We dey see am very well ooo."

@wizkidgirlfriend:

"Wizkid Don open way for una. Enjoy."

@oryizzy_so_breezy:

"No so e suppose be no be day buju and ruger go de do this their playground fight online."

