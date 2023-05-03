Nigerian superstar Davido’s new album Timeless has continued to receive all the adequate love it needs from fans and music lovers

A recent video that made its way to the timeline saw a musical group do a unique rendition of Davido’s Feel

The viral clip of the energetic individual giving the song a fresh melody left netizens with admiration

Nigerian superstar Davido’s latest album, Timeless, has continued to amaze music lovers with its blend of harmonies with other genres like the South African Amapiano.

A fresh video making the rounds online of a music group rendering one of Davido’s viral songs, Feel, from his latest project gave a fresh savour to his sonic dexterity.

Music group renders Davido's feel as video trends Credit: @offcicalloud, @davido

Source: Instagram

The music band identified as Official Loud composed an endearing version of Feel, highlighting the wonders Davido did on the addictive song.

Watch the video below

Internet users react

kings_empire.tv:

"Man his songs is a conversation normally album da pass Album."

dway_gram:

"Na only Davido song choir Dey kill."

beylaryrdk:

" wow wow wow wow wow."

olamsj.a.y:

"See as song sweet like werey."

tomi_gadgets:

"I wish I can click on like more more ... I love ❤️ this .. my favourite ."

horlamustyofficial:

"Why is it that na only divido choir sing."

Source: Legit.ng