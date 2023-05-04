Love is often said to be a beautiful thing but not all people get it right the first time. The Nigerian entertainment industry is filled with a number of celebrities whose private lives become public and also unconsciously impacts the lives of many fans.

Over the years, the Nigerian entertainment industry has been trailed with stories of marriages and relationships hitting the rocks, thereby discouraging some of their fans from getting married and believing in a happy forever after.

Despite failed relationships being the case for some celebrities, not all of these stars gave up on love. Some top Nigerian stars have walked out of failing marriages and also found love again and given marriage another chance.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some top Nigerian celebrities who have remarried for various reasons including separation and death.

1. Nuella Njubigbo:

Just recently, popular Nollywood actress Nuella Njubigbo left many fans in awe after videos from her new marriage to one Gin Carlos. Recall that the movie star was once married to filmmaker, Tchidi Chikere, but things ended between them despite having a daughter together.

2. Tchidi Chikere:

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Tcidi Chikere, has been described by some as a ‘marriaging director’ after he recently got married for the third time. Tchidi used to be married to Sophie Williams before he moved on to actress Nuella Njubigbo. After things between him and Nuella ended, he tied the knot once again to another woman whose identity he kept under wraps.

3. Toyin Abraham:

Actress Toyin Abraham seems to have a soft heart when it comes to love despite her rocky past relationships. She was once married to fellow actor Adeniyi Johnson. However, things between them ended and she later found love once again in the arms of filmmaker, Kolawole Ajeyemi. They both have a son together while Ajeyemi has a daughter from a previous relationship.

4. Daddy Freeze:

Nigerian media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze ended his marriage with his first wife, Opeyemi, over claims of domestic violence. The OAP had claimed that his ex-wife used to physically abuse him and even shared photos of some of his injuries. Freeze is now married to popular chef Benedicta Elechi aka Tastebudz.

5. Funke Akindele:

Top Nollywood actress and politician, Funke Akindele, got married for the first time to socialite Kehinde Oloyede but it only lasted for about a year. Later on, she got married to music mogul Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz. The couple had twin sons together. However, their union also did not stand the test of time and they both parted ways amicably after rumours about their union had made the rounds online. Perhaps, Funke will once again give marriage another try.

6. Abdulrasheed ‘JJC Skillz’ Bello:

JJC Skillz is one Nigerian celebrity that gets fans debating over how many times he has gotten married owing to his kids from different women. However, he got married to actress Funke Akindele in May 2016 in London. Their marriage however hit the rocks some years later and only a few months later, JJC wedded a Kogi-born lady, Falilat Raji, at a secret event.

7. Mercy Aigbe:

Actress Mercy Aigbe is also another Nigerian celebrity who has given marriage another chance after a failed union. She was once married to socialite and businessman, Lanre Gentry but things came crashing down after she claimed to have been physically abused in the marriage. Gentry on the other hand accused the mother of his son of being unfaithful. A few years passed and Mercy got married to businessman, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti, as his second wife. Adekaz’s marriage to Mercy has however been trailed with a series of drama especially from his first wife, Funsho, who claimed the actress ruined their marriage.

8. Adeniyi Johnson:

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson was once married to actress Toyin Abraham and their marriage had seemed like a match made in heaven at the time. They were both fond of posting loved up displays on social media and even rocking matching outfits, so it came as a surprise when things between them ended. Shortly after, the actor got married to another actress, Seyi Edun and they recently welcomed their first children, a set of twins, after many years of childlessness.

9. Stella Damasus:

Just like she plays emotional roles in movies, it appears Stella is also an emotional person in reality going by how many times she has given marriage another chance. The much loved actress was once married to socialite Jaiye Aboderin but he unfortunately died in 2004. Three years later, Stella married one Emeka Nzeribe and their union reportedly did not last a year. However, the actress was not discouraged. She later got married to filmmaker Daniel Ademinokan, who also happened to be the ex-husband of fellow actress Doris Simeon. After a few years, their union also crashed. Even though the actress is currently unmarried, she might still give marriage another go.

10. Foluke Daramola:

Actress Foluke Daramola used to be married to one Tunde Sobowale in 2005 and their union only lasted for about two years. She later found love again and got hitched to Kayode Salako in 2013.

