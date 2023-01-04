Award-winning movie producer and director Kemi Adetiba has brought some good news for her fans and movie lovers

The lens queen took to social media to make an announcement on what to expect on the third sequel to King of Boys (KOB)

Netizens excited to see her post accompanied by a picture of Afrobeat star Seun Kuti began to speculate on the new cast members that will appear on the project

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Since the last season of King of Boys: The Return of the King, a sequel to King of Boys, produced and directed by the cinematic queen, Kemi Adetiba, Nigerians seem to be itching for another prelude to make it back to their screens.

King of Boys is regarded as one of the most critically acclaimed Nollywood films ever made.

Movie producer Kemi Adetiba on set with Sola Sobowale Credit: @kemiadetiba

Source: Instagram

The award-winning filmmaker took to social media to build anticipation as she stated that King of Boys 3 will be like never before with a picture of her, Sola Sobowale, and Seun Kuti.

In Kemi Adetiba’s words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I just need y'all to know...That KOB 3 is gonna be a WIIIIIIIIIILLLLLLLDDDDDDDD RIIIIIIIIIIIIDE!!! #SayingALotWithoutSayingTooMuch #KOB3 #WhenThunderAndLightningMeetOnScreen HAPPY HUMP-DAY!!! #AsYouWere."

See Kemi Adetiba’s post below:

Fans react to Kemi Adetiba’s post

Kiekie:

"We’re born ready! "

lolamaja:

"Can’t wait to see the magic created."

thecanvamaestro:

"I only wish Kemi knows how ready we are to take everything & anything she's planning to bring down."

honoropemipo:

"Can portable fit in anywhere??"

onomenomodiaogbe:

" Let nothing happen to my "Oba & Tiger" relationship o."

amandaoruh:

"The way you drop a bomb effortlessly needs to be studied my general."

Battle on Bukka Street: Funke Akindele and Sola Sobowale display Igbo dance

It was a huge fiesta at the Landmark event centre, Oniru, Sunday night, December 12, 2022, as Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele premiered her latest film, Battle On Bukka Street.

Different clips and photos emerged online from the premiere, however, the one that seems to have caught the attention of Nigerians the most is the viral video of Akindele, Sola Sobowale and Osuofia showing off their dance skills.

All three thespians were seen throwing it down big time to an Igbo live band, thrilling them to some mercurial highlife music.

Source: Legit.ng