Weeks ago, American global singer Beyoncé lit up the internet with the announcement of her Renaissance World Tour Date.

Nigerians too added to the buzz, but from a place of desire and indignation due to the realisation that Queen Bey’s album tour had no African country on the list yet.

Many might be wondering why such brazenness from Nigerians; this piece was created to inform readers that Nigerian culture has evidently inspired the US superstar in many ways.

The Lemonade album

Beyoncé's sixth studio album, released in 2016, was enriched with Nigerian influence. In the video for Hold Up, Beyoncé channelled the mischievous side of Osun goddess with a yellow dress as she damages properties using a baseball bat.

In Sorry, another hit track from the album, Bey employs intricate white body paint on her dancers in the visuals for the song. The body art was done by a popular Nigerian artist, Laolu Senbanjo. Later in the video, Beyoncé appears with small white dots placed above her eyebrows.

Love Drought, another song in the Lemonade album, references the Igbo Landing, where 75 Igbo slaves in 1803 chose to drown rather than live a life of slavery. To date, the Igbo landing is seen as a historic and brave act in African-American folklore.

African-Themed Baby Shower

Beyoncé and Jay Z threw an African-themed baby shower when the singer was expecting her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, in 2017. Bey turned up in a henna-adorned baby bump and a blue and colourful Ankara-style skirt, while Jay Z rocked a black fila and an African continent chain.

Beyoncé’s Grammys 2017 Performance

Still heavily pregnant with the twins, the pop songstress channelled the Osun goddess again and gave her audience an awestruck performance radiating fertility and motherhood. She was embellished with laced gold beads and halo crown that could only be attributed to the Yoruba deity Orisha Osun.

Beyoncé summons Yoruba deities Oshun and Yemoja for maternity shot

Following the announcement of her twins in 2017, Beyonce made waves on the internet with gothic pictures of her baby bump exuding the Yoruba deities Oshun and Yemoja. Some images showed the singer floating underwater while draped in bright yellow garments.

Beyoncé ft. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

In 2013, Beyoncé sampled the Nigerian global phenomenon Chimamanda Adichie’s TED Talk We Should All be Feminists on her single Flawless. In an interview with the Dutch publication de Volkskrant, Chimamanda spoke about her speech being featured on the song, saying: "Of course, Beyoncé asked permission to use my texts, and I did give her permission…… I think she’s lovely, and I am convinced that she has nothing but the best intentions."

Beyoncé recorded a Fela-inspired album

Before the release of her 2011 album 4, Beyoncé had produced a 20-track album that was influenced by the music of Fela Kuti, according to American singer and producer The Dream. Although the album was never released, it inspired the outstanding song "End of Time" from album 4.

Beyoncé and Jay Z produce Fela Kuti Musical

In 2009, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and fellow moguls Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith signed on as co-producers of "Fela!," a musical play about the Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti that was displayed on Broadway.

Pays homage to Fela at Coachella

In 2018, Bey broke the record by being the first black woman to headline Coachella. At one point, the singer’s band ran through a pulsating rendition of the Afrobeat legend’s 1976 classic Zombie. Her performance brimmed with allusions to black history, African icons, and feminine power.

The Lion King Album

Beyoncé's critically acclaimed The Lion King: The Gift, a soundtrack album for the 2019 remake of the Disney classic, is an entire body of work dedicated wholly to Afrobeats. The album featured Nigerian artists: Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tekno, and Mr Eazi.

Beyoncé samples Afrobeats and features Tems on her latest album, Renaissance

Move, one of the songs from Bey’s 2022 album Renaissance is a blend of Afrobeats, funk, and bounce produced by Nigerian producer P2J in addition to other producers, with the country’s upcoming diva Tems as a writer and a performer on the song.

