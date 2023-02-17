Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Mercy Eke, recently wowed her fans with some new photos

In her latest Instagram uploads, the top brand influencer donned a strapless white wedding dress

In other bridal news, a beautiful lady rocked five stunning dresses for her wedding, earning her compliments

Mercy Eke will make a beautiful bride and this is something she reminded her fans of with some new photos.

Photos of Mercy. Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

For Valentine's Day, the Big Brother Naija reality TV star held a bridal themed photoshoot.

In the two photos uploaded online, the brand influencer looked ethereal in a beautiful strapless wedding gown.

The sweetheart neckline dress look featured a cathedral veil and a bouquet of beautiful red roses.

Check out the photos below:

Wedding fashion: Beautiful bride wows fashion lovers with 5 regal looks

When a fashionista is getting married, best believe she'll come through looking her very best. A lady identified as @toniolaoye1 on Instagram got married to her beau, rocking five different looks.

A video showing all five looks was shared by @sugarweddings, and it left many people impressed.

In the video, she is seen in her regal white wedding dress, then a shimmering strapless number before proceeding to drape her curves in a blue mini dress.

Grandpa makes netizens fall in love with MSCHF Astro boots: "He ate these, you can’t lie"

The jury may still be out on the latest footwear design by MSCHF, but it appears this fashionista grandpa is slowly changing minds about the design.

Identified simply as Gramps, the elderly fashionista shared a video in which he styled the Astro boots in four different ways.

Mostly pairing them with baggy pants, the style boss rocked some pretty swaggy shirts and jackets which went perfectly well with the red shoes.

Stylist behind Destiny Etiko's Valentine look says it cost N400k, netizens react

The magic handa behind Destiny Etiko's stylist look has shot back at haters criticizing the look.

Recall that for Valentine's Day on February 14, the Nollywood actress shared a video of herself dressed in the Valentine's Day colour; red and white.

In the video, the actress rocked a form-fitting catsuit featuring red embellishments and a headpiece.

Source: Legit.ng