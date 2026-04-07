Bank Verification Number (BVN) enrolment has reached over 68 million as of March 2026

The CBN has introduced new rules, effective May 1, 2026, and banks are expected to obey

The BVN system, a core identity framework introduced by the CBN in 2014

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Bank Verification Number (BVN) database has surged to 68.6 million enrolments as of March 2026, ahead of new regulatory measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Analysis of data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows that registrations increased by 2.7 million between December 2024 and March 2026.

Millions of Nigerians update BVN ahead of new regulations Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, BVN registrations have been on the rise, but not at the pace recorded in the first quarter of 2026, indicating a growing rush by customers to link their financial accounts.

BVN database enrolment rose from 63.5 million at the end of 2024 to 64.8 million in January 2025, and further to 66.2 million by July 2025, Leadership reports.

What is BVN?

The BVN framework, introduced by the CBN, is a biometric identification system that links all bank accounts belonging to an individual to a unique identity number.

It is widely used across Nigeria’s financial system to strengthen Know-Your-Customer (KYC) compliance, reduce fraud, and improve transaction security.

Nigerians prioritise BVN linkage ahead of May 1 deadline Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

CBN new BVN rules

The increase in enrolment comes as the CBN rolls out new BVN-related directives scheduled to take effect from May 1, 2026.

The directive, contained in a circular issued to banks and other financial institutions, is aimed at strengthening security in Nigeria’s fast-growing digital payments ecosystem, where mobile phone numbers play a central role in authentication and account recovery.

The new policy introduces restrictions that limit customers to a single lifetime change of the phone number linked to their BVN, along with enhanced monitoring tools, including a fraud watchlist for suspicious accounts.

According to the apex bank, the measures are aimed at tightening security within Nigeria’s expanding digital payments ecosystem, where mobile numbers are central to transaction authentication, one-time passwords (OTPs), and account recovery processes.

The CBN noted that phone number-linked vulnerabilities, including SIM swap fraud and social engineering attacks, have become increasingly exploited by fraudsters, prompting the need for stricter controls.

The new rules are expected to close loopholes that could allow unauthorised access to bank accounts.

CBN issues new order to banks on foreign card use

Legit.ng earlier reported that the CBN has issued a fresh directive to deposit money banks and payment service providers, including Access Bank, Zenith Bank and United Bank for Africa, to improve the acceptance and reliability of foreign-issued payment cards in the country.

The move addresses long-standing concerns from tourists and Nigerians returning from the diaspora, who frequently face difficulties accessing funds with international cards.

The directive, issued in a circular dated December 18, 2025, was signed by Rita I. Sike, Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department.

Source: Legit.ng