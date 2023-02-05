Nigeria music diva Tems was among high-profile entertainers who snagged invites to the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch

Lovely videos from the event captured the moment Tems exchanged pleasantries with hosts Jay Z and his wife, Beyonce

The clips have since sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media with some people pointing out Tems’ cool composure

Nigerian singer Tems had nothing short of an amazing weekend as indicated by recent videos making the rounds on social media.

Apparently, the music diva was among high-profile entertainers who got invites to the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch hosted by music power couple, Jay Z and Beyonce.

Tems casually hangs out with Beyonce, Jay Z. Photo: @temsbaby/@blueprintafrica247

Source: Instagram

One of the videos from the event captured the moment the Free Me hitmaker exchanged pleasantries with some other guests during a discussion with Jay Z.

Watch the clip below:

Interestingly, Tems didn’t get to meet Jay Z alone as she also met his wife and music powerhouse, Beyonce, at the event.

A short video of the two captured the moment Beyonce held on tightly to Tems’ hand as they had a chat.

Watch below:

Nigerians, Tems' fans react

sisimacy said:

"She is so confident and gorgeous."

janexmara_ said:

"Stay guided tems...God Is with you."

kvnq_ruby said:

"We are proud of our tems."

yekahilozue_ said:

"Super proud of tems.. dreams really do come true."

iamdelisauce said:

"Grace pass grace."

oluwadumininun said:

"Not some people saying wizkid effect, I laugh. Y'all have to get your fact straight, tems has been international before essence. You think it is essence that blew her,just dey play."

akinakinro said:

"Hope she doesn’t sell her soul so quick because she’s doing good for herself so far."

Tems bags two nominations at 2023 Grammy Awards

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that singer Tems made many submit that she is about to make history at the 65th Grammy Awards in February 2023.

The Try Me crooner's Wait For U was nominated in the Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Tems' nominations are in the same categories with international bests such as DJ Khalid and Kendrick Lamar.

Source: Legit.ng