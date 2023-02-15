Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Alex Unusual, has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday

The beautiful Double Wahala star and brand influencer rocked a two-piece crochet ensemble

In other celebrity birthday news, Yoruba actress, Eniola Ajao, celebrated her birthday in five stunning looks

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Alex Unusual has shared some new photos in honour of her birthday on Wednesday, Februay 15.

The Big Brother Naija star turned 27 and had a photoshoot in honour of her new age.

Photos of Alex. Credit: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

She posed for some studio shots dressed in a crochet piece featuring an off-shoulder orange tip with a green fringed skirt.

Sharing the photos, shee wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"27 .birthday to me. It’s me day every day but today is a special me day . Cheers to growth, tranquillity, intentionality, prosperity, soft life and everything nice. "

See post below:

Nollywood Actress Eniola celebrates birthday with twin sister, rocks 5 fabulous looks

For many people, birthdays are special and the perfect opportunity to play dress-up!

And Eniola Ajao surely understood this as she made sure to bring her A-game to her birthday shoot.

The actress who turned a year older on January 21, took to her Instagram to share some breathtaking photos of herself.

"Fashion is being authentically myself": BBNaija Jackie B says, shares her beauty essentials

One of the first things people notice about Jackie B is her infectious smile and if you've met her in person, her warm and captivating aura is undeniably powerful.

Away from that, the 2021 Big Brother Naija is one curvaceous fashionista whose physique and sense of style has endeared her to many people.

The gorgeous mother of one attended the premiere of the Real Housewives of Abuja which took place on February 11.

Ivie Okujaye on fashion: "It is what I feel inside brought to be worn on the outside"

When it comes to fashion and style in Nigeria, there are stars who make audacious and daring choices. Then there are those who like to keep things simple yet, chic and elegant.

Ivie Okujaye undoubtedly belongs in the second category, and a brief trip to her Instagram page will more than convince you.

The ebony beauty was among the stars in attendance at the premiere of the Real Housewives of Abuja, and she showed up on the red carpet looking ravishing in a black mini dress with tulle sleeves.

Source: Legit.ng