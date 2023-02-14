Toyin Lawani has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate Valentine's Day with some new photos

In classic Toyin style, the mother of three dazzled in a dramatic design in honour of Lovers' Day

In a similar story, Queen Naomi as well as BBNaija's Cee Cee both rocked red looks in honour of Valentine's Day

It is the day for celebration of love, and for fashion goddess, Toyin Lawani, it is yet another perfect opportunity to showcase her fashion talents.

The Tiannah Empire boss took to her Instagram page to celebrate Valentine's Day on February 14, 2023, with some new photos.

Photos of Toyin. Credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

The mother of three took to her Instagram page to share her latest creation in honour of the day of love.

She sported a strapples sweetheart necklined bodysuit which is only revealed after she takes off the heart-shaped detachable skirt.

Sharing the photos, she opened up about the details:

"This inspiration came from the Heart shape and the stuffings I did for my last Birthday. The white Leather puff outfit. Created this look two weeks ago but never had the time to shoot it till last night. Didn’t want to disappoint my fashion lovers. So had to fly in at night shot till 5am this morning and off again with the kids. Let’s not forget it’s always a Transformer when it has to do with the fashion Goddess ❤️"

See photos below:

Valentine's Day: Queen Naomi Silekunola dazzles in Cardi B-inspired red look for Lovers' Day

It is Valentine's Day, and the stars are celebrating with beautiful striking looks! One such person is Queen Naomi Silekunola whose latest Instagram photos have left fans in awe.

The mother-of-one shared photos rocking a structured draped look with sheer detailing.

The look designed by CEO Luminee shares a striking resemblance with what Cardi B wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards.

"Future husband, dey play": CeeCee says as she slays in red dress for Val's Day

Cynthia Nwadiora who is better known as Cee Cee has sent a rather hilarious message to her future husband.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share some new photos of her dressed in a regal red gown.

The long-sleeved dress featured sheer and lace detailing with a luscious tulle flounce making the lower part of the dress.

Source: Legit.ng