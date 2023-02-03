African American global artist Beyonce announced her global world tour for her seventh studio album Renaissance

The tour set to kick off May 10 in Stockholm and end on September 27 in New Orleans doesn’t contain any African countries

Nigerians took to social media to fume over how Queen Bey taps into the wealth of their culture but never adds them to her tours

While some netizens accessed the possibility and conduciveness of the event happening, if the Lion King singer decides to come

Queen Bey’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, broke the Nigerian internet when it was released last July.

Tracks including Break My Soul and Alien Superstar became instant hits and ruled Nigeria's social media space in that period.

While some ardent scholars expressed love for the album through music reviews published on international platforms.

Other African countries, too, in their own way, showed support and admiration for their long-lost sister, that have tried to reconnect with them at some point. In so many ways, the black American diva gets her inspiration from Nigeria and Africa at large.

It is seen in her videos, stage performances, clothes, and use of words.

Bey’s 2016 studio album Lemonade was influenced by the Yoruba culture of Nigeria; the same happened during her appearance at the 2017 Grammy Awards, where she was adorned in an Oshun-inspired outfit.

In 2011, the visuals of her viral hit track at that time, Run The World was dazzled by A Mozambican dance crew, Tofo Tofo.

The list goes on. Queen Bey’s 2019 global album Loin King was said to be a love letter to her African brothers and sisters back home.

Now Beyonce’s 43-date world tour, was announced recently with no African country on the list. Nigerians make a case about it, knowing how well they have been a part of the superstar’s journey.

Nigerians react to Beyoncé snubbing them on her world tour

obierus:

"For those that don’t know star music fest and thisday music fest, all the A-List artistes performed in Nigeria in the early 2000s. Onikan stadium, Tafawa Balewa Square, and the Polo Ground in Ikoyi. If they wanted to tour Nigeria, they would. They just wouldn’t get value for money, thanks to our exchange rate and economy."

myprfave:

No proper venue but they still experience stampedes in their venues abroad abi. I like his take jare."

toiyoabasi1:

"Why do Nigerians like talking down on themselves?? What is wrong with eko hotel?? When cardi B came, was Nigeria too small for her?? That's why you see some Nigerians who never liked that babe fell in love after she came and became solid fans. She made the people feel seen and loved. Anyone who cannot come, let the person rest. But nobody should be on social media talking about us like this."

theladyefenyi:

"Wetin happen to stadium? It's big enough nau. "

thegodson_gram:

"Majority of the top stars have performed in Nigeria before so venue isn't an issue at all. Infact Beyoncé even sang our national anthem . Make una de chill."

jewellery_geniee01:

"And what’s wrong with eko hotel? Or landmark? There’s not so much beehives in Nigeria, and if she no want do am for Nigeria, Nairobi nko SA. He’s talking about Africa not necessarily Lagos."

badmanways:

"There’s no proper venue? where does wizkid perform? where does david perform? where does burna perform? we don’t have stadiums where they can perform? even if they don’t come to nigeria, ghana don’t have locations? you people just like making dumb excuses for these foreigners and it irritates me. if they want to perform here, i promise you they will. the ONLY reason they’re not coming here is because they don’t rate/care about us, nothing more. they see africa as a place to tap potential from just for their own benefit. and it’s sad that the artistes at the forefront of our culture blindly enable this condescending behavior in the name of “afrobeats to the world.”

oby.vanessa:

"Its a world tour...is Africa in Pluto?"

pjinn:

"They don't rate their roots."

Tems debut at No 9 on Billboard, as Wizkid and Burna Boy make the list

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Afrobeat growth continues to put the music world in a chokehold, as the Billboard Best Songs of 2022 top 100 list confirms the global recognition of the Nigerian music culture.

Nigerian female singer and songwriter Tems yet again earned herself more accolades with her song 'Free Mind' ranking at number nine on the Billboard top 100 best songs of the year.

While Billboard Afrobeat regulars Burna Boy and Wizkid completed the list of the African contingents on the top best songs of the year.

