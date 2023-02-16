Rising singer Quiries shared the saddest moment of his young life as the day he was robbed of his laptop containing over 400 songs

The young singer who draws, and paints is also an actor, a sound engineer, and a kickboxer

Quiries whose father was once a rapper with the same stage name named Chris Brown, Banky W, Tiwa Savage and others as singers he draws inspirations from

Quiries is a young and talented singer taking the Nigerian music industry by storm.

The singer who is talented in many areas of art: drawing, painting, acting, sound engineer and others, and sports which is kickboxing, in an interview with Legit.ng explained that he chose of all the talents, music as his favourite and this is not unconnected with the fact that his father was once a singer and rapper in his heydays.

Quiries whose stage name sounds so foreign and unique explains his choice of it:

Quiries is my dad's name. My real name is Quiren, my dad stopped rapping to focus on his family so I had to start pushing the name Quiries just so I could use his influence to create an identity for myself and for my family.

Quiries other talents

Quiries is not all about music, the young lad is an embodiment of talents. Asked what else he has in him he said:

I draw, I’m a sound engineer, I paint, and I’m also an actor. I did a lot of acting at the university, but the directors didn’t have the money to push the movies so I just gave up on that. Also, I am into designing; a lot of people don’t know that too. I’m into kickboxing; if the music wasn’t my thing I could have been fighting for Nigeria right now.

Quiries shares the saddest moment of his young life

In December 2022, Quiries was robbed of his valuables, particularly a hard drive containing over 400 songs. of yours. But here you are just two months later with a new EP. How were you able to manage? Sharing the bitter experience, he said:

"That is the saddest incident in my life. I lost all my songs, everything. The luck I had was that I sent most of my songs to my manager’s mail so when I lost everything, I thought it was over, and my EP won’t drop anymore. I had thought I might as well go back to my home state, but God did His thing. I was just scrolling through my email and found the mixed and mastered version of Come Over, Chants and Vibrate. At that moment I knew God had a plan for me. The first track “One Kind” took me weeks to work on because I used two bad laptops to record the song. If this EP works for me, I can work on the old songs I lost.

Quiries denies sounding like Omah Lay and Rema

Quiries music sounds more like that of Rema and Omah Lay. Was he trying to imitate the fast-rising singers or just a coincidence? The Come Over singer said:

"Lol, I don’t know, but I don’t think I sound like any of these dudes because Rema makes aggressive Afrobeats right now and I used to listen to Rema a lot but not anymore though because I’m not really into aggressive songs. I like calm songs, I’m a calm and sweet person, so I love it when whatever I do or participate in relates to my kind of person.

For Omah Lay, I’m not much of a fan and his music has never inspired me to make one. But they’re great guys… just that I don’t really see these guys when I’m writing.

The old Banky W, Tiwa Savage, influence on Quiries sounds

If not sounding like these rising stars who have gone global in a short while, who then inspires Quiries. He said:

"My dad, Chris Brown, the old Banky W and Tiwa Savage. These people really inspired my music. Especially Chris Brown, nobody does anything as dope as he does and my dad, he made me work hard. I saw how much time he puts into his music and I want to be a better version of him so yeah. I had to start putting in the work."

The Cover Me singer shares his thoughts on Afrobeats music taking over the world

Quiries shares his thoughts on Afrobeats music going international and Nigerian singers maintaining the momentum.

"I think Afrobeats is the most important music right now because I’ve had interactions with some foreign artists who I want to make their music “RNB” and these people are telling me “Afrobeats is it" now . They told me we need to work together on an Afro track cause it’s what their people are listening to more often nowadays and I was like “wow” Afrobeats is gone! I feel Afrobeats is the new wave and it’s flexible, you’re allowed to play around with it. And lastly yea, our musicians have everything it takes to maintain it.

