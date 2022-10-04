70+ best Polo G quotes from songs about love, money, and God

Taurus Tremani Bartlett, better known as Polo G, is a young American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record executive. He gained prominence for his hit singles Finer Things and Pop Out featuring Lil Tjay. His debut album, Die a Legend, peaked at number six on the US Billboard 200 and was certified platinum by the RIAA in the USA. Polo G's quotes about love, money, and God have become an inspiration to many.

Polo G is a young rapper who has inspired many through his music. He was born on 6 January 1999 in Old Town, Chicago, Illinois, United States. His music career started in 2017. He is best known for his albums Die a Legend and The Goat. Polo G quotes from songs about love, money, and God will inspire you to move forward in life.

Famous Polo G quotes

Polo G has been arrested by the police many times and even served jail time. He has experienced the worst, making a great source of inspiration. Here are some famous Polo G quotes that you can relate to.

Don’t waste spendin’ yo whole life just chasin’ after one dream. One passion could be a distraction from yo true calling.

When it’s genuine, you don’t gotta try that hard.

I’m pretty good at delivering my songs, but I just want to perfect the craft by creating melodies.

Everything gonna falls in place at the right time.

Gatta, calculate every move before you make it.

Everything happens in real time, so make decisions that are easy to live with.

We share a space, we build a bond; love is inevitable.

Sometimes you gotta take accountability for the way you feel no matter what a person puts you through.

I put so much pressure on myself. I’m my toughest critic. I always push myself to go harder than I did last time.

Can’t allow yourself to be mad over something that’s not in your control.

Best Polo G lyrics

Polo G has gone through a lot in his life, from when he was a child to now as a rapper. Music has become an avenue for him to share his experiences for others to learn. Check out some of his famous lyrics to motivate you.

Everything was all good way back in the day, then the whole hood really went wild.

Made it through the storm, they ain’t think that I was gon’ prevail.

I been on my grind every day, don't believe in takin' breaks.

Now I live like a king, I got on, now I’m blessing my team told my brother, I got your back.

I just want you to see that I'm trying, ever since you left, the sun don't shine.

You can tell from my walk to my style. I ain't really hop off the porch 'til a n*gga got older. But I been on the block since a child.

You got God on your side but it’s hard to do right.

Depend on what you do today. You gotta live with each decision that you choose to make.

We ain’t really think this lifestyle exist. Man, I swear that I ain’t never picture this.

I've been servin' friends all day, out there posted with the gang.

My life is a movie, ever since birth, it's been lights, camera, action.

God, please watch over me, and please forgive me for all my mistakes.

Polo G quotes about love

Polo G has been in love like anyone else. He is reportedly dating Crystal Blease, who is the mother of his son named Tremani. The rapper also has been open about his love for family. Here is a list of his quotes about love you will enjoy reading.

I’ve been scarred by your love, left my heart bleeding.

To all my loved ones in heaven; I see you smiling.

I just want you to see that I’m trying, Ever since you left, the sun don’t shine.

Don’t be having me out here thinking you mine. When in real life, you somebody else’s.

Love hurts. Love can scar you, leave you bleeding and in pain. But at the end of the day, it’s all worth it. It is love that brings us purpose and meaning in life.

Baby, at the end of the day, no matter what we go through, I’d still do anything to be with you.

We share a space, we build a bond. Love is inevitable.

I been through so much that it be hard to say “I love you".

I give 70% of loyalty, 20% of love, and 10% of trust.

Hypnotized by your love, I'm blind. It's so hard to pay attention to the signs.

Relationships get hard, but we all got one person we stuck to.

Polo G quotes from songs

The American rapper has had several Billboard hits, including his single Pop Out and his debut album Die a Legend. If you are a fan of his music, below are Polo G’s quotes from his songs that you can relate to and get motivated.

Had to tell myself, n*gga, go take it, you deserve it. Only know what I let ’em, this sh*t deeper than the surface.

Good music you don’t gotta know the words, the words know you.

I have only so many songs to choose from when I’m deciding on the album. So I learned that I’m a little slow as far as dishing out music, but I learned to be patient with myself and not rush anything.

I'm versatile with my sound. I can switch it up a lot.

Turned that pain into passion and made it happen.

I grew a strong passion for music. The more I did the music thing, it’s like I saw myself going far with it. I believed in myself.

There's so much stuff that you see every day that you want to talk about, but I'm not the type to open up, so the only way I could open up is through music.

Music is so important. Because in Chicago, it’s up to us to tell the stories nobody else will.

People always try and project they own fears and insecurities on to you, That’s why self worth is important.

My writing process is I just reflect on situations that I’ve been through and just think about it as deeply as I can and then just translate it into lyrics.

I’m pretty good at delivering my songs, but I just want to perfect the craft by creating melodies.

Polo G quotes about life

Polo G had a challenging upbringing, which is reflected in his music and life. He also speaks of how music and singing have affected his life. As a result, his famous quotes have been used by many people looking for motivation and inspiration in life.

Some of the hardest challenges I’ve faced throughout life was really just like bein’ depressed, not feelin’ myself.

In life, you always see the darkest days before the sunshine.

I wanted to get people to feel where I’m coming from and connect with people who are feeling the same way that I am.

Don’t pay them haters no mind, you can be what you like. Tryna leave this in the past grinding for a new life.

You gotta embrace every moment that comes with life—the wins and the losses.

I take full accountability for everything that happens in my life, even when I’m not inna wrong.

You got your life in your hands until you lose a case.

These days if it ain’t ‘bout money, I don’t give a d*mn. I’m just gonna get rich and f*ck them plastic hoes from Instagram.

I come from a dark place, I’ll never be there again.

I’m so traumatized from all this pain. Don’t think I will ever be the same.

In order to keep a 1 track mind on your goals you gotta block out opinions… just do you.

Time and time again, you got to have to remind the world who you are. That can only become difficult if you forget.

Polo G quotes for Instagram captions

Polo G has established himself as one of the successful and rising rappers. His words of motivation can relate to many of us. Check out some of his best quotes you can use as captions on Instagram or Facebook.

I wanted to get people to feel where I’m coming from and connect with people who are feeling the same way that I am.

I have to be responsible with my character, my image, and my reputation.

I take full accountability for everything that happens in my life, even when I’m not inna wrong.

I used to feel like it was up to me to help out everybody.

I ride one deep by myself, I never needed no help.

I'm cool with being me, I'm not tryna be nobody else.

I ain’t got nobody. But I’m always there for somebody when they need me.

The worst thing a person can do is make another person feel worthless.

Tellin the truth is crazy in a world full of lies.

Involving yourself with the wrong people can stunt your growth.

Another man’s success should never make you mad.

A real gangsta is humble enough to walk away from certain situations, everything ain't about proving a point.

Short Polo G quotes

Here are some nice short Polo G quotes for fans looking for something to use for Instagram captions. They are short but deep in meaning.

These days loyalty be so fragile.

Life is so much better when you mind your business.

Another man’s success should never make you mad.

I’m versatile with my sound. I can switch it up a lot.

Turned that pain into passion and made it happen.

I put a lot of pressure on myself just to be the best version of me.

When it’s genuine, you don’t gotta try that hard.

Everything Gon Fall in place at the right time.

I’m cool with being me, I’m not tryna be nobody else.

I just try to be as humble as possible.

Polo G is a young successful rapper. His songs have earned him an enormous fan base across the globe. Get inspired by reading and sharing the above Polo G quotes about love, money, and God from his songs.

