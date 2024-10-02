Yoruba comic actress Mama No Network, whose real name is Kazeem Atinuke, shared her experience at the hands of a colleague to whom she was married

No Network was a guest on Abiold Bayo's podcast, where she detailed what she went through in her career and marriage

She also shed light on her family background, spurring many reactions from social media users who had no idea about her struggles

Nigerian actress Atinuke Kazeem, who many know as Mama No Network, has shared an unknown part of her life with her fans.

No Network was recently a guest on Biola Bayo's Podcast, where she interviews her colleagues in the movie industry on a deeper level. The actress was one of the guests, and she divulged a lot of information many never knew about her.

No Network details marriage issues with colleague

In the viral recording, she said that she was childless for a long time and tried several herbal concussions. She noted that her husband's family never pressured her, but her husband, Adeola Soremi, a.k.a Lanko, was the main issue.

The comic actress recalled labouring together for so long in the movie Indysrua, and when it was time to reap the fruit, he decided to take on a second wife. No Network also mentions that Lanko dated many of her apprentices and ordered producers not to cast them for the same movie roles.

Watch full video here:

Additionally, No Network recalled how her father, a professor, had her at 60 as his firstborn. She also noted that it took her 8 years to re-marry.

Legit.ng previously reported that Mama No Network married her young lover in 2023, generating a huge buzz online.

Reactions to Mama No Network's interview

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@the_abioduns:

"To all women, you will meet a man who will stand by you and push you to greatness… Una deserve the best."

@am_johndreal:

"3 people who are very difficult to advise in life; a man with money, a woman in love, and an African mother following a prophet."

@bimspicy27:

"No one can ever display that network fail character like her."

@yewandefamakin:

"This woman is a strong woman… we once stayed in the same area at Ajala bus stop Abaranje ikotun.. God bless all hardworking women."

@waliu.fagbemi:

"This woman. Lol...I can never see her as a serious person even though she's discussing something serious. Lol."

