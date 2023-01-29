A video of a Nigerian choir group singing the popular Bandana song by Asake and Fireboy DML has gone viral

In the viral clip, the choir group did a remix of the song and taken out all the circular contents and terminologies for more Christ like statements

The choir group at some point even had a rap verse for the song, and they used it to talk about how Jesus had done so much in their lives

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A video clip of a choir group doing a remix of the popular song by Afrofusion singer Asake and Fireboy DML has gone viral online.

The choir group in the viral clip were seeing singing the popular song Bandana by the YBNL pair Asake and Fireboy DML.

A video of a choir group remixing Asake and Fireboy's song Bandana and singing it in the church has gone viral online. Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Watch the video of the choir that remixed Asake and Fireboy Dml's song:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See

@obaksolo:

"Afigbati Orin yi pada si Church. This song don finally return to church."

@bigrhema:

"If there is anything I hate the most is seeing Christians (choir) trying to change circular songs to gospel. Is it the rhythm or what? Why?

@samuelcrestor:

"The next one will be abi kin pe Jesu."

@socialmedia_creativ:

"The truth no matter has u take a secular song and put a Christian wording to it . it still a secular song."

@sage_fadeboye:

"It's entertainment, not ministration. And the lyrics are wholly. Nothing spoil."

@queenmarykyriann:

"What's all this now.. song don finish to dey turn secular to gospel."

@leticia__paul:

"Holy Spirit has nothing to do with this."

@_eveina_:

"Haaaaaa my own na how them take no mistake sing the original song ❤️❤️ cus if na me? Otilo."

@jennyoliver313

"No way una go still follow people way the sing the original version go hell fire."

@only_1__lyon:

"They’re finally making Church songs from wayward song."

Fans react to old clip of Asake singing his Joha song from his OAU days

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian music industry rave of the moment, Asake recently trended online after an old video clip of him performing on stage his hit song Joha during his days as an undergraduate at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) hit the internet.

The throwback singer of the fast-growing singer was shared online by ace Insta-blogger, Tunde Ednut.

In the clip that has now gone viral, Asake was seen doing the famous Joha dance. The song is one of the hit tracks off the YBNL singer's debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe'.

Source: Legit.ng