The video of some young university students vibing precariously to Asakes Organize has gotten massive reactions online

Despite being in class for a lecture, the elated students rocked the music together as they claimed that the lecture has been put on hold

Many people who reacted to the TikTok video were wishing that the students will not get a negative result from the lecturer after their action

A Tiktok user, @iam_markay, has shared a video capturing the moment when some students vibed precariously to Asake's 'organize' in a lecture hall.

While in their respective seats, the elated students vibed together to the music with so much enthusiasm, claiming that their scheduled lecture has been put on hold.

Students dance to Asake"s Organize while on their seats in a large lecture theatre. Credit: @Asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The TikTok video showed that students were all elated about the unfeasibility of the scheduled lecture.

The clip, lasting only about 19 seconds, was posted on November 16 and has got people reacting on the social media platform.

While some users commented that the students may get a negative clap back as a result of their action, other commended their move.

Watch the video below :

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 19,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Legit. ng compiled some of the reactions below:

the.bolatito said:

naso dem go organize zero for una results

sammystrange_ said:

Which school be this ?

shubhyofficial said:

e don organise the class

hampegatus said:

Free concert

Black diamond ❤️ react:

Na Markay go put all of una for trouble

Realday Adebowale said:

Your results go hear am

bleak1806 said:

Which school be this

Village_Head react:

lecturers dey organise una C/O

Sean Julius

Prof Ashake

Source: Legit.ng