"Free concert": Students dance to Asakes Organize in viral Tiktok video
- The video of some young university students vibing precariously to Asakes Organize has gotten massive reactions online
- Despite being in class for a lecture, the elated students rocked the music together as they claimed that the lecture has been put on hold
- Many people who reacted to the TikTok video were wishing that the students will not get a negative result from the lecturer after their action
A Tiktok user, @iam_markay, has shared a video capturing the moment when some students vibed precariously to Asake's 'organize' in a lecture hall.
While in their respective seats, the elated students vibed together to the music with so much enthusiasm, claiming that their scheduled lecture has been put on hold.
The TikTok video showed that students were all elated about the unfeasibility of the scheduled lecture.
The clip, lasting only about 19 seconds, was posted on November 16 and has got people reacting on the social media platform.
While some users commented that the students may get a negative clap back as a result of their action, other commended their move.
Watch the video below :
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 19,000 likes with hundreds of comments.
Legit. ng compiled some of the reactions below:
the.bolatito said:
naso dem go organize zero for una results
sammystrange_ said:
Which school be this ?
shubhyofficial said:
e don organise the class
hampegatus said:
Free concert
Black diamond ❤️ react:
Na Markay go put all of una for trouble
Realday Adebowale said:
"When dey pursue you for fees": Boy in school uniform dances on his way home, shows off legwork in video
Your results go hear am
bleak1806 said:
Which school be this
Village_Head react:
lecturers dey organise una C/O
Prof Ashake
OAU lecturer gives up teaching as students start dancing to Naira Marley's 'soapy'
Meanwhile Legit. ng earlier reported how some students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) have been spotted doing an unusual thing during a lecture in their class. The students were spotted dancing to a song that played loudly during their class while their lecturer watched.
the video showed how the lecturer looked shocked and dumbfounded as the students sang and danced along to the song.
Source: Legit.ng