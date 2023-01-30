Nigerian rave of the moment Asake has returned with a new jam dubbed Yoga after taking a short break from music

Asake, who had a successful run in 2022 revealed his first song in 2023 will be out on Monday, January 30 by 7 pm

The snippet from the new music video which was directed by TG Omori has left fans gushing as they anticipate the full release

YBNL talented singer and songwriter Ahmed Ololade Asake, better known as Asake is set to continue his dominance in the music industry with a new banger dubbed ‘Yoga’

Asake, who blessed fans with hit songs like Joha, Terminator, Sungba, Omo Ope in 2022 seems not to be slowing down any time soon.

After a brief break from music and social media, Asake recently took to his page on Monday, January 30, to share a video snippet of the song, which was directed by popular video director TG Omori and is expected to be out by 7 p.m.

Fans gush about Asake’s new song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans of the YBNL star as many anticipate the release of the new music project

boy_director:

"Holiday is over. ."

thecuteabiola:

"Now you are talking ! Now you are talking omo mi! Ejigbijigbijigbi ."

official_leczy:

"Wahala Wahala Wahala ."

kingpexxie:

"Let’s go! Holiday over… Baba yin ti de ."

rordkelly:

"Na why we Dey call am Goat ."

_zeeez_1:

"Na this kind song dey dey fifa .sulaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Landlord don come back❤️."

officialyemielesho:

"See as I Dey happy like say na me get the song ."

grace_augustinee:

"We are certainly not ready ‍♀️."

Blackface makes bold claim about Asake

Blackface made headlines over a claim he made about the rave-of-the-moment Asake.

Blackface, while reacting to the report of director TG Omori receiving $165K to shoot Asake's 'Joha’ music video, claimed the YBNL star ignored him despite using his song.

He wrote on Twitter:

"You spend $165k dollars to slot musical video for your artist Una no fit use 100naira call the owner of the song before una remix am Una dey form say una smart I believe E better make una do the right thing because this one I no go sorry for una ! I dey come !"

Source: Legit.ng